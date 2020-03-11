Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
Police came in contact with a wanted man on Fulton Street. The man was taken into custody.
———
Police responded to a disturbance on Merrill Street that involved two individuals arguing with each other. Police arrived and deescalated the situation.
———
Police received information of a PFA violation. Upon further investigation, it was found to be false.
———
Police dispatched to the Hospital Emergency Department for a disorderly man. While police were en route, the man had left the area.
———
Police responded to a report of a neighbor’s dog barking on another individual’s property. Police assisted the dog’s owner in retrieving her pet.
———
While on patrol, police observed a disable vehicle in the parking lot of a local business. Police assisted the motorist with her vehicle.
Lawrence Township
On Tuesday at 12:45 p.m., police were summoned to a vehicle fire on Route 322. Edward L. Welch, 81, of Bigler was driving west and smelled smoke, at which time a fire erupted through the dash of his vehicle. The driver was able to park at the Quik Fill gas station and extinguish the fire.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On March 5 at 6:11 p.m., troopers were dispatched to the 100-block of Doe Alley, Mahaffey Borough, for a report of a welfare check on a dog. Upon their arrival, troopers conducted interviews with the homeowners and observed the dog to appear to be in poor health. The investigation is currently ongoing.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
On Monday at 9:21 p.m., police were dispatched to a domestic dispute between two brothers at the 100-block of Saw Mill Road, Reade Township, Cambria County. A non-traffic citation was filed on Ernest Warner, 66, of Blandburg and Richard Warner, 52, of Blandburg for disorderly conduct.
State Police at Rockview
On Saturday at 6:25 p.m., police were dispatched to a woman who was crawling and stumbling across private properties on North 13th Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. Upon arrival, she was observed in a neighboring resident’s lawn lying down on her back. It was determined that the female, a 46-year-old Hawk Run woman, was under the influence of an alcoholic beverage by EMS and could not walk home safely. The woman refused medical treatment. She was cited for public drunkenness through Magisterial District Judge Allen Sinclair’s office.
———
Police recently responded to the 100-block of North Fourth Street in Snow Shoe Borough, Centre County, for a report of damaged property. Upon arrival on scene, a broken wooden fence gate was observed with minor damage in the backyard of a 32-year-old Snow Shoe man’s residence. The man related that the property damage likely occurred overnight between March 5-6. No additional property damage or suspicious activity was reported by the man. A neighborhood canvass of the area provided the responding trooper with no additional investigative details. PSP Rockview is continuing to investigate the incident.
———
Sometime between Nov. 4 and Feb. 5, tenants caused $8,000 worth of damage to a B Street, Rush Township, Centre County property owned by a 54-year-old Osceola Mills man.
———
On Feb. 23 at 11:14 a.m., a traffic stop was initiated on Troy Hawk Run Highway, Morris Township, Clearfield County. Multiple drugs and drug paraphernalia were seized. Shawn Wilkinson, 21, of Osceola Mills and Gladys Wilkinson, 50, of Philipsburg were arrested in regards to this incident.
———
On Feb. 23, a traffic stop was initiated on Hale Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. Through further investigation, it was determined that the driver, Jamie Frantz, 46, of Hawk Run was driving while under the influence of alcohol.
———
On Monday at 9:12 p.m., a traffic stop was initiated on North Front Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. Through further investigation, it was determined that the driver had an active arrest warrant from Clearfield County. Methamphetamine and related paraphernalia were seized from the vehicle.
———
On Dec. 29 at 9 a.m., police responded to a strangulation incident on Berkley Street, Philipsburg Borough involving two juvenile victims, an 11-year-old girl and a 8-year-old boy.