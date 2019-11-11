Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
On Nov. 9 at 5:24 a.m., police investigated a DUI crash on Phlipsburg-Bigler Highway. The suspect, Travis Pease, 33, of Leesburg, Fla. drove off the right side of the road causing minor damage to his vehicle. Pease was found to be under the influence of alcohol. Charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling’s office.
Clearfield Borough
Police arrested a female for Driving Under the Influence of alcohol after they stopped her for a traffic violation and found her to be intoxicated.
Police were called to Weaver Street for a loitering complaint. The individual had left prior to police arriving on scene.
A female was found to have an active arrest warrant through the Clearfield Police after she was stopped by Lawrence Township Police. The female was transported to the station where she was able to locate the funds needed.
Police arrested a male and female along Daisy Street after the male was found to have an active warrant from the Clearfield County Domestics Office and the female was found to have an active warrant from the Clearfield Sheriffs Office. The male was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police responded to a parking complaint along West Second Avenue.
Police located an unattended fire along Daisy Street. The fire was in close proximately to patio furniture. Police were able to contact the owner who was able to extinguish the fire.
Police are investigating a complaint of forgery where a stolen check was attempted to be cashed at a local bank.
A male was arrested for driving under the influence of controlled substances after he was stopped along Woodland Road for a traffic violation.
Police responded to Nichols Street for a report of individuals knocking on doors and fleeing. Police located a group later in the evening and found one of them to have an active warrant from the Lawrence Township Police.
Police responded to East Pine Street for a reported disturbance. Police responded and found that a verbal altercation had occurred between a male and female. Police were able to handle the situation on scene.
Police responded to North Front Street to check the welfare of an individual. Police spoke to the male who appeared to be okay.
Lawrence Township
On Nov. 8, police conducted a traffic stop along South Second Street for a speeding violation. Upon investigation police found the driver, Brittany Fleming, 20, of Clearfield and passenger Kendra Beck, 20, of Clearfield, both under the age of 21 and in the possession of alcohol. After a field sobriety test the driver was suspected to be under the influence. She was taken to Penn Highlands for chemical testing. Lab results are currently pending. The passenger was cited for underage possession of alcohol and an open container violation. Charges have been filed at Magisterial District Judge J. Michael Morris’s office.
On Nov. 11, police received a report of a suspicious male at Snappy’s along Clearfield-Shawville Highway. The male was under the influence of a controlled substance and sliced his neck multiple times. The male fled on foot and was later located by police attempting to entire a vehicle which had stopped to provide him a ride. The male was subsequently taken into custody and identified as Mark Hackett, 31, of Clearfield.
Hackett had entered a vehicle operated by Kurtis Bumbarger, 40, of Frenchville, who had a suspended driver’s license and multiple outstanding warrants through the Jefferson County Probation and Clearfield Sheriff’s Office. Bumbarger was taken into custody after providing a false name. A passenger in Bumbarger’s vehicle was identified as Dewayne Colbert from Duncasville who was taken into custody after having multiple outstanding warrants via Blair County Sheriff and providing a false name to police.
A Clearfield female who was with the men was not wanted and was released. Hackett, Bumbarger, and Colbert were all housed in Clearfield County Jail. Charges on the men are pending.
Curwensville Borough
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
DuBois City Police
Nov. 8
At 9:25 a.m. the DuBois City Police were dispatched to a business on the 100-block of Beaver Drive for the report of criminal mischief to a motor vehicle. Upon the arrival of police, they made contact with the victim, who showed officers his truck that had the passenger side window smashed out of it. The investigation continues.
At 10:21 p.m. DuBois City Police were dispatched to a business on the 200-block of Beaver Drive for the report of a burglar alarm going off inside. Upon the arrival of police, they searched the outer perimeter and found it to be secure. An employee arrived on scene and was able to determine that everything was okay.
At 11:23 p.m. the DuBois City Police were dispatched to make contact with a victim who stated that her vehicle was being used without her permission. While speaking to the victim, she advised police that a known male had her vehicle and he is refusing to return it to her. She advised officers that he was possibly in the Brookville area. The investigation continues and charges for Unauthorized use of a Motor Vehicle may be pending against the known male.
Nov. 9
At 11:53 a.m. the DuBois City Police were dispatched to the 300 block of West Long Avenue for the report of a male on the roof of a residence yelling that he was locked out of the residence. Upon the arrival of police, they searched the area but the male was GOA.
At 2:21 p.m. DuBois City Police were dispatched to a business on the 100-block of North Brady Street for the report of a vehicle being stolen from the parking lot. Upon the arrival of police, the victim advised police that she parked her car in the parking lot and left in another vehicle with a friend. She then stated that when she returned the vehicle was gone. After investigating the matter further and searching the area the vehicle was located and the victim no longer wanted to press charges.
At 10:57 a.m. DuBois City Police were dispatched to the area of South Brady Street and South Jared Street for the report of a intoxicated female walking in and out of traffic. Upon the arrival of police, they made contact with the female, who was intoxicated. Police also learned that the female had an active arrest warrant. She was then taken into custody and transported to the Clearfield County Jail. She was also cited for public drunkenness.
Sandy Township
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Nov. 10 at 4:05 p.m., police investigated a report involving a 71-year-old woman who walked away from Westside Manor Personal Care Home in Rossiter. She was located several hours later.
On Nov. 11, unknown suspect(s) stole a blue Mercury Mystique bearing PA registration KLL-2105. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Punxsutawney at 938-0510.
State Police at Ridgway
State Police at Ebensburg
State Police at Rockview
