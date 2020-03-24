Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Thursday at 2:02 p.m., police were dispatched to assist EMS on the 500-block of Caldwell Road. Officers arrived on scene and located two juveniles that were under the influence of mwarijuana. The juveniles were transported by EMS to Penn Highlands Clearfield for medical treatment and the marijuana was seized by police.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Monday at 12:33 p.m., a single-vehicle crash occurred on Greenville Pike near Evergreen Road, Bloom Township. Dale E. Tozer, 50, of Curwensville was traveling in the westbound lane of Greenville Pike traversing down a hill and lost control of his vehicle due to slippy road conditions. Tozer’s vehicle crossed over into the east bound lane striking a telephone pole. The vehicle continued over a small embankment striking a tree head on. The vehicle continued approximately 50 feet further west where it came to final rest in a grassy area off the eastbound lane of Greenville Pike. No injuries were reported as a result of this crash.
———
On Monday at 11:14 a..m, a two-vehicle crash occurred on state Route 219, Washington Township, Jefferson County. Robert H. Zercher, 78, of DuBois was driving north and lost control on the slippery road. Zercher’s vehicle traveled across the double yellow line, striking a vehicle driven by Steven A. Warren, 31, of Mt. Jewett. Both vehicles traveled off the right side of the roadway, coming to final rest on the shoulder. Zercher was transported to Penn Highlands DuBois by Brockway Area Ambulance Service for suspected minor injuries.
———
Police received information about a Feb. 7 incident in which there was a party on the 600-block of Station Road, Brady Township, that included underage individuals with alcoholic beverages.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.