Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Wednesday, an incident occurred at a residence on the 600-block of McAteer Street, Houtzdale Borough. Suspect(s) entered the residence by an open rear bedroom window. Once inside, suspect(s) removed a Playstation 4 with controllers, several games and flat screen TV. The suspect(s) then left the residence through the same point of entry and fled in an unknown direction. Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
———
On Feb. 15 at 4:50 p.m., troopers responded to the 100-block of Ed Bloom Road, Pike Township, to a report of found drug paraphernalia. Troopers identified the owner of the paraphernalia, Tyler Bloom, 27, of Curwensville, and charges were filed.
Clearfield Borough
Police were notified of an issue that was occurring near a local school bus stop. It was reported that school children were kicking rocks into a yard adjacent to the bus stop. The school bus stop is planned to change locations.
———
Police responded to a vehicle accident involving a semi-truck and a passenger car. It was reported that the semi-truck backed into the passenger car. No injuries were reported.
———
Police responded to a report of a suspicious woman in the area of Hannah Street. Police arrived on scene and found the woman to be highly intoxicated and on probation. The woman was detained and released to the custody of Clearfield County Probation.
———
Police responded to a report of possible trespassing in a vacant residence. Police arrived on scene and observed lights on inside the residence and signs of forced entry into the home. Police entered and secured the residence and located a man in the hiding in the basement. The man was taken into custody. Lawrence Township Police assisted Clearfield Borough Police with securing the residence.
———
Police responded to a 911 hang up call in which the caller only reported her address. Police arrived at the residence and met with the caller who informed officers that she was in a physical altercation with a man. The man was found to have warrants from Texas. The man was taken into custody.
Lawrence Township
On Thursday at 12:50 p.m., police responded to a report of multiple men soliciting in the area of Lawrence Park Village. Upon arriving on scene, officers made contact with the men at their vehicle. Throughout the investigation, drug paraphernalia discovered in the vehicle. Kevin Rupe, 25, of Lancaster, Ohio, was the owner of the paraphernalia. Due to Rupe residing out of state, he was taken into custody and transported to the District Magistrate’s office to be arraigned on charges.
———
On Monday at 1:33 p.m., police received a complaint of harassment between two girls. Officers were able to acquire contact information for both parties. Upon investigation, it was discovered that a Grampian girl had made threats to harm and kill a Clearfield girl. Charges are pending further investigation.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
Feb. 20
A 56-year-old New York woman thought there was a through way between Taco Bell and Ruby Tuesday and when she attempted to drive through she got her vehicle stuck on a curb. No injuries reported and the vehicle was driven from the scene once it was dislodged.
——
There was a false alarm at Cosmo Prof.
———
A 62-year-old Circle Road resident reported receiving multiple calls from an unknown number and when she who the caller was they just stated “I’m nobody.”
———
A 32-year-old resident reported a known man has been sending her multiple harassing text messages over several weeks.
———
Employees of Snappy’s reported that an unknown man used a counterfeit $50 bill to make a purchase on Tuesday. Investigation continues.
———
An 87-year-old Treasure Lake woman reported that she received a call from someone claiming to be an investigator and stating someone stole her ID and Social Security number as well as a credit card that was being used in El Paso, Texas. They also stated they were using her vehicle. She told the man she did not own that type of vehicle. The man started asking her for her banking information, which she did not provide.
———
A 73-year-old man reported that his neighbor is continually flipping him off.
———
Walmart employees reported a female was seen concealing items in her purse in attempt to take them from the store. When she started to leave employees confronted her and she began screaming then ran from the store. Investigation continues.
Feb. 19
A 66-year-old Treasure Lake man reported receiving a fraudulent call from someone stating they were from Social Security Administration. The Sandy Township Police Department wants to remind residents that the Social Security Administration will not call you asking for any personal information. Those will be fraudulent calls and you should never provide any personal information over the phone.
———
A 64-year-old resident reported receiving text messages from an unknown person regarding possible drug activity.
State Police at Punxsutawney
Police are investigating an incident on Shoe Road, Henderson Township, Jefferson County, in which a 24-year-old woman was subjected to unwanted sexual contact by a suspect. This investigation is ongoing.
———
On Feb. 7 at 10:04 p.m., police received a call regarding a possible theft from a residence located at the 400-block of Guzzo Road, Young Township, Jefferson County. Troopers arrived at the residence and conducted their investigation.
———
On Jan. 12, police investigated a burglary incident on the 200-block of East Main Street, Mahaffey Borough. A white XBOX One and a green camo XBOX One controller was taken from the residence. This investigation is ongoing.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Thursday at 7:27 a.m., a fatal single vehicle crash occurred on Route 322 just east of Bloom Road, Potter Township, Centre County. The vehicle was traveling west when, for unknown reasons, it failed to negotiate a left hand curve and drove into a guide rail on the right side of the roadway. The vehicle traveled along the guide rail for approximately 500 feet before the guide rail collapsed and the vehicle overturned down an embankment. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene. Police were assisted on scene by Coroner Todd Shook, Penns Valley EMS, PennDOT, and Centre Hall and Boalsburg Fire Departments. On Friday, Centre County Coroner Scott A. Sayers reported an autopsy was completed and Samuel Bellaman, 61, of Palmyra, was the driver. At this time, the cause of death is “pending toxicology and microscopic tissue analysis” and results will take four to six weeks before being known.
———
On Monday at 2:07 p.m., a two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Presqueisle Street and South Centre Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. Margaret E. Reams, 62, of Osceola Mills failed to stop her vehicle at a functioning red light and struck a vehicle driven by Sheli Ali, 40, of Ajax, Ontario. All occupants were wearing seatbelts and no injuries occurred as a result of this crash.
———
On Feb. 13 at 11:53 a.m., it was determined that a firearm sold to Belding & Mull, Inc., Rush Township, Centre County had been reported as stolen. Investigation continues.