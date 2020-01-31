Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Jan. 22 at 8:25 a.m., a crash occurred as Beau D. Martin, 42, of Show Shoe and Janette Steele, 78, of Grassflat were both driving on the Troy Hawk Run Highway near the intersection of North Front Street, Decatur Township. Martin’s vehicle was following Steele’s. Steele was preparing to turn westbound onto Route 322. Steele was stopped in the roadway waiting for oncoming traffic to clear before turning. Martin turned his head to make sure traffic was clear, when he looked forward to observe Steele stopped at the yield sign. Martin was unable to come to a stop and struck the rear end of Steel’s vehicle. Steele’s vehicle was towed from the scene. There are no injuries as a result of this crash. Assisting on scene were Moshannon Valley EMS.
———
On Jan. 28 at 9:03 p.m., a physical altercation occurred on Logan Road in which Matthew Twoey, 40, of Osceola Mills struck a 38-year-old Osceola Mills woman several times in the face and head area causing injury. Twoey was located and transported to Clearfield County Jail.
———
On Jan. 28 at 10:52 p.m., a 19-year-old Clearfield male was stopped on Clearfield-Woodland Highway for an equipment violation. It was then discovered he was driving under the combined influence of drugs and alcohol. He was also in possession of a drug and alcoholic beverages while underage.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Jan. 30 at 10:03 a.m., police received a report of two thefts from Walmart. The first occurred Jan. 9 and the second Jan. 25. Two unknown African American males entered the store and bought several gift cards with counterfeit $100 bills. They in turn used the gift cards to purchase several items. The investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Lawrence Township Police at (814) 765-1533.
———
On Jan. 30 at 3 p.m., officers received a report of trespassing on posted property in the area of Baneyville Road. Upon speaking with the victim, officers were provided photographs of the suspect, Michael Boyce, trespassing. Pending further investigation.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
Jan. 29
Walmart employees reported that a 49-year-old Reynoldsville woman had been in the store for several hours and was now falling asleep in the vestibule. Upon arrival officers located the woman and were able to get her to leave with minimal problems.
Jan. 30
A 35-year-old Curwensville man was caught by Walmart employees attempting to take $95.75 worth of baseball cards without paying for them. Charges pending.
———
There was a false alarm at Kay Jewelers.
———
A 56-year-old Treasure Lake man reported receiving a fraudulent call from someone purporting to be from the Social Security Administration, stating there were warrants out for his arrest, and they needed to verify his social security number and birth date. The man recognized the fraud and hung up on the caller. The Sandy Township Police Department would like to remind residents to never give out personal information over the phone. Reputable agencies will not call requesting that information, nor will any law enforcement agencies call you on the phone to resolve a warrant issue.
———
Officers received a report of a 14-year-old student who damaged a classroom and injured staff at the Soaring Heights School. Investigation continues.
———
Officers assisted two tractor trailer drivers in exchanging information after a minor accident in the Pilot Parking lot.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Jan. 30 at 12:33 p.m., police investigated a report of a two-vehicle crash on Route 310 just south of Graffius Avenue in McCalmont Township, Jefferson County. Troopers investigating the crash discovered a Kia Forte was traveling south on a downhill left-hand curve on Route 310, when it crossed over into the northbound lane hitting a Peterbilt conventional truck and trail head on. Both vehicles came to final rest on Route 310. Route 310 was closed to traffic and detoured for approximately three hours. The driver of the Kia Forte, identified as Tammy Jo Courteau, 38, of Penfield, was pronounced dead at the scene by Jefferson County Coroner Brenda Shumaker. A 13-year-old girl in Courteau’s vehicle was airlifted to UPMC Altoona with suspected serious injuries. The truck driver, Charles G. Kennedy, 54, of Brockway reported having minor injuries and refused treatment at the scene. Pennsylvania State Police were assisted at the scene by McCalmont Township Fire Department and Jefferson County EMS.
———
On Jan. 27 at 8:46 a.m. a crash occurred as Molly A. Kester, 36, of Mahaffey was driving south on Route 36. Kester was traveling south too fast for conditions and drove off the west side of the roadway, then over corrected the vehicle and crossed the center line into the north bound lane. The vehicle then struck a vehicle driven by Mark D. Kuhn, 55, of La Jose head-on off the east side of the roadway. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage. Both drivers suffered apparent minor injuries as a result of the crash. Westover Fire Company and Hastings EMS assisted on the scene.
State Police at Ridgway
On Jan. 29 at 9:26 p.m., a crash occurred as John M. Marconi, 45, of Kane was driving on Montamorenci Road at its intersection with Johnson Road in Ridgway Township, Elk County. Marconi looked down to answer his phone, causing his vehicle to strike the guide rail on the right side of the highway. Marconi lost control of his vehicle, which proceeded off the right side of the highway and rolled over onto its side. Marconi sustained moderate injuries and was transported to Penn Highlands Elk for further evaluation. Marconi was wearing a seat belt. Assisted on scene by Ridgway Fire Department, Ridgway Fire Police, and Ridgway Ambulance Company.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
This station is currently investigating a possible child abuse case on North Seventh Street, Philipsburg Borough, that allegedly occurred from Aug. 1, 2019 to Nov. 30, 2019.
———
On Jan. 10 at 8:07 a.m., police are currently investigating a Megan’s Law non-compliance violation on Birch Run Road, Snow Shoe Township. This investigation continues.
———
On Jan. 28 at 1:05 p.m., Ronald Bean, 55, of Winburne was observed committing a traffic violation while traveling on North Centre Street, Philipsburg. A traffic stop was initiated and Bean was determined to be driving under the influence and in possession of a controlled substance and related paraphernalia.
———
On Jan. 29 at 11:29 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted for traffic violations. A 21-year-old Clearfield female was subsequently arrested for Act 64 violations.