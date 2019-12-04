State Police at Clearfield
On Nov. 21 at 6:45 p.m., a 21-year-old Winburne man was at a residence on Valley Road causing a disturbance. The male made threatening statements towards a 57-year-old Winburne man. Charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
———
On Dec. 3 at 2:57 a.m., police responded to a crash on I-80 in which a 20-year-old Wernersville woman fell asleep and lost control of her vehicle. The driver was taken by ambulance to Penn Highlands Clearfield to be evaluated for minor injuries. Driver to be cited for summary traffic violation 3309 through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
———
On Nov. 25 at 7:09 p.m., police were involved in a motor vehicle pursuit involving a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro along SR 879 and SR 80 eastbound. Said vehicle never stopped. Police were able to get the PA registration off the vehicle. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact PSP Clearfield at 857-3800. Investigation continuing.
———
On Nov. 26 at 2:38 p.m., police were contacted regarding harassment at Philipsburg Osceola Area Middle School, occurring to a known 12-year-old girl by two known 14-year-old girls. Investigation continuing.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Dec. 4 at 12:36 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop for an equipment violation on the Clearfield-Shawville Highway. Upon further investigation, Christian Fry, 22, of Houtzdale, was found to be driving under the influence of a controlled substance. Officers located drug paraphernalia and a small amount of marijuana inside the vehicle. Charges to be filed on Fry and his passenger, Tiara Coudriet, 21, of Clearfield.
———
On Dec. 2, police received a report to assist Clearfield County Adult Probation with locating Marisa Moslack from Grassflat at an address on Montgomery Run Road. Upon making contact with the female she was suspected to be under the influence. A search conducted by probation led to the location of methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia in the residence. Moslak was transported to Clearfield County Jail where she was housed. Charges have been filed through Magisterial District Judge J. Michael Morris’s office against Moslak.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
Dec. 2
Officers received a report of a man walking along South Brady Street near Breck Road, wearing only shorts and a muscle shirt. The caller was concerned for his welfare. The man was gone upon officers arrival.
———
False alarm at a Treasure Lake residence.
———
A Treasure Lake man reported a delivery truck dumped a pallet of boxes of bread at the end of Industrial Drive. Investigation continues.
Dec. 3
A 21-year-old Kilmer Road man reported that someone hit his truck while it was parked at the Sabula Church, causing damage to the right front wheel well molding.
———
A 59-year-old DuBois man slowed down in traffic when a 30-year-old Treasure Lake woman hit his vehicle from behind. The woman reported she could not stop in time to avoid the crash. Minor damage and no injuries reported.
———
A 37-year-old Clear Run road man reported that his 32-year-old girlfriend would not let him leave the house by blocking his vehicle in after they got into a fight over her taking his daughter to see Christmas lights without him. Officers handled the situation without incident.
———
False alarm at a Treasure Lake residence.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Dec. 4 at 10:43 a.m., police received a phone call regarding a family receiving threatening messages. Upon arrival, it was determined that the mother, daughter, and son of the residence all received threatening messages towards the family via Instagram. This investigation is ongoing.
State Police at Rockview
On Nov. 30 at 12:44 p.m., police seized a 20-year-old State College female’s falsified ID card and alcohol from a traffic stop. Charges were filed through Juvenile Court.
———
On Nov. 27 at 12:56 p.m., a 53-year-old Philipsburg man noticed his Charbroil grill was missing from his yard.
———
On Dec. 3 at 7:14 p.m., police seized drugs from a 28-year-old Cincinnati man during a traffic stop on I-80. Felony charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge J. Michael Morris’s office.
———
On Dec. 3 at 7:44 a.m., police responded to a crash in which a vehicle struck a deer on I-99 South near Skytop Mountain Road. The driver was wearing her seatbelt and was not injured in this crash.
–——
On Nov. 24 at 8:20 a.m., a crash occurred on the I-99 South entrance ramp from Benner Pike in which a driver lost control of a vehilce while negotiating a left hand curve in slushy conditions. No injuries were reported and the vehicle was towed from the scene.
———
Police received a report of disorderly conduct which occurred on North Front Street. The allegations were determined to be unfounded.
———
On Nov. 30 at 7:34 a.m., Joshua Lewis-Brown entered the Exxon Gas Station in Snow Shoe and stole $210 from the cash register while the clerk was not looking. After being confronted about the theft, Lewis-Brown entered his vehicle and fled from the area. A short time later, Lewis-Brown was observed on SR 144 near Old Orchard Lane.
A felony stop was conducted and he was taken into custody. $230 in collated bills was found and seized from his jacket pocket. Lewis-Brown was transported to the PSP Rockview Station to be interviewed and have charges typed. Upon interviewing it was determined that Lewis-Brown was the suspect of a hit and run crash, as well as another theft of cash from a cash register in Crawford County.
Confessions for both thefts were obtained during the interview. Lewis-Brown was lodged in the Centre County Jail after being unable to post bail, preliminary hearing scheduled.
———
On Nov. 12 at 11:04 a.m., a crash occurred on I-80 West in which a driver changed lanes when it was not clear to do so and hit a vehicle.