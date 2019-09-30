Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Sept. 26 at 6:17 a.m., police investigated a road rage type incident on Bloomington Glen Richey Highway. During the course of this incident, Shad Bloom, 31, of Curwensville passed a vehicle driven by a 54-year-old New Millport man on a double yellow line. The man startled and jerked the wheel striking Bloom’s vehicle. After the crash, Bloom exited the vehicle and pushed the man, causing him to fall and hit his head on the bumper. The New Millport man was knocked out as a result and had to be transported by ambulance to Clearfield Hospital to be treated. Charges will be filed for simple assault and harassment against Bloom through 46-3-02.
———
On Sept. 27 at 11:30 p.m., police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Hardscrabble Road. A driver failed to realize a sharp curve in the roadway. The driver did not steer into the curve, went straight, exited the roadway and impacted a small tree.
———
Police are investigating the theft of a license plate from a vehicle on West Hannah Street which occurred sometime between July 7 and July 15. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact PSP Clearfield at 857-3800.
Clearfield Borough
Police handled an incident of harassment along East Eighth Street.
———
Police were asked to respond to a residence along North Fifth Street to check the welfare of a female that had made threats of self-harm. Police located the female and provided her with the resources needed.
———
Police responded to South Second Street for a reported minor collision. Police report that a vehicle had traveled the wrong way on South Second Street and had struck a parked vehicle. No injuries were reported.
———
Police responded to West Locust Street to assist EMS with a medical call.
———
Police were called to the 600-block of Daisy Street for a report of juveniles knocking on doors and running away. Police searched the area and were unable to locate anyone.
———
Police responded to South Second Street to check the welfare of a female after family was unable to make contact with her. While police were on scene the female arrived home and was found to be okay.
———
Police responded to East Cherry Street for a female who had overdosed on medication. EMS arrived and transported the female to the hospital for treatment.
———
Police initiated a vehicle stop along South Second Street for a traffic violation. During the stop, police located drugs and drug paraphernalia.
———
Police were called to West Seventh Avenue for a report of kids ringing doorbells and running away.
———
Police assisted Lawrence Township Police with a vehicle stop along SR 879 where multiple occupants were found to have warrants.
———
Police were called to Nichols Street for a report of a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle had left prior to police arriving on scene.
———
Police responded to a West Front Street residence after someone had used a rock to break out a window. The individual then fled the scene. Police are continuing the investigation.
———
Police were called to Nichols Street to check the welfare of a male. Police located the male who was waiting for a friend.
———
Police handled a report of harassment that occurred along Daisy Street between two females.
———
Police report an act of criminal mischief occurred along Weaver Street where a sign was damaged.
———
Police were dispatched to Clearfield Street for a 911 hang up call. Police arrived and found the call to be accidental and there was no need for emergency services.
———
Police located a male along North Third Street who had an active arrest warrant through the Lawrence Township Police Dept. Lawrence Township Police responded and took custody of the male on the warrant.
———
Police were called to Clearfield Street and Weaver Street for a male who was standing in traffic. The male fled prior to police arriving on scene.
———
Police located a suspicious vehicle along Temple Avenue. The vehicle had their lights activated, but nobody was around the vehicle.
Lawrence Township
On Sept. 29 at 5:51 p.m. police were called to McDonald’s on South Second Street for an unwanted female. Officers arrived on scene and found Mary Ann Vaughn of Clearfield was inside the establishment asking customers for money, food, and annoying others in her vicinity. It was determined that Vaughn was under the influence of a foreign substance. Vaughn was transported to the Clearfield County Jail where she was housed on a 48-hour detainer and arrested for public drunkenness
Curwensville Borough
Police received a call concerning a missing adult in which the individual was located and found to be safe and having no issues.
———
Police responded to Snappy’s convenience after a male had made statements of harming himself and damaging his vehicle. The male left the scene prior to police being notified and K9 units assisted in the search. The male was located and found to be having no issues; however was transported to Clearfield emergency room for further evaluations.
———
Police received a noise complaint about Filbert Street, however, due to being on a search detail, was unable to answer the call and complainant did not call back with further issues.
———
Police received a report of an assault which occurred on Naulton Road. The incident was found to have taken place in Pike Township and the incident was turned over to State Police.
———
Police received a report of dogs running at large which were not confined and animal control enforcement was summoned to the scene. Police asked residents to keep their animals on a leash at all times for the safety of others.
———
Police received a report of a stolen dog from New York, however it was learned that the individual whom allegedly has custody of the dog resided outside of Curwensville Borough.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Sept. 29 at 6:43 p.m. police investigated a domestic dispute between Brendan Westover, 35, of Westover and Amber Inzana, 25, of Northern Cambria. Westover and Inzana bumped into each other numerous times as they argued with each other. Inzana smacked Westover on the right side of his face. Summary harassments were filed against both suspects.
State Police at Ridgway
The PA State Police Fire Marshall, Marion Center Fire Department, and Perry Township Fire Department investigated the origin and cause of a fire that destroyed a 10 by 16 foot wood frame shed at a residence on Route 119 North, North Mahoning Township. The shed’s owner, a 36-year-old Rochester Mills man, was home at the time of the fire. The fire was determined to be the result of arson. Damage is estimated at $5,000. There were no injuries. The investigation continues. This incident is not connected to or related to other arson and fire investigation incidents that have previously occurred in this region.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Sept. 4, a 29-year-old Julian man reported that an unknown suspect utilized his identity to open several AT&T wireless accounts.
———
Police responded to a residence on the 400-block of Walnut Street for a reported incident of trespassing. Upon arrival, troopers made contact with a 32-year-old Howard woman who told police she suspects someone burglarized her house in the middle of the night on Sept. 19, while she was at work. She related that the suspect must have entered the front door which was unlocked and stole approximately $125 in cash and a Vera Bradley purse before leaving. There were no reported signs of forced entry. PSP is still investigating this incident.
———
On Sept. 21 at 11:43 a.m. a crash occurred on SR150 at its intersection with the I-80 West exit ramp into Milesburg. A vehicle failed to stop at the intersection of the exit ramp and SR 150 and struck a trailer. No injuries were reported but both the vehicle and trailer were towed from the scene.
———
On Sept. 21 at 12:45 p.m., police were contacted to investigate criminal mischief at a Black Moshannon Road residence. The investigation is ongoing.
———
Police are investigating a burglary and theft of personal items from a Shirlyn Drive residence. Please contact PSP Rockview at 355-7545 with any information about this incident.
———
On Sept. 27 at 5:36 p.m., police responded to the 63 mile marker on I-99 for a report of a man walking along the Interstate. Upon arrival, a trooper contacted the male who provided false ID and was in possession of a marijuana pipe. The male was transported to PSP Rockview where he was identified using mobile ID fingerprint technology as Jobie Wallace, 36, from Des Moines, Iowa. Charges for drug paraphernalia and false ID to law enforcement were prepared through MDJ 49-3-02 and the individual was lodged in the Centre County Jail.