Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
Police received a report of a fight that occurred at the Clearfield Area Jr./Sr. High School. Police report that a 13-year-old female punched and pushed a 12-year-old female victim. Charges were filed against the older female.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
Police received a call from a city worker that there were people sleeping in the women’s bathroom by the little league field, at the city park. Upon arrival, police went into the women’s bathroom and located a male and a female sleeping on the floor of the handicap stall. Police awoke the couple and asked what they were doing there. They advised they were homeless and couldn’t find a place to stay. They slept there the previous night in order to try and keep warm. Police advised them they needed to move along and gave them some places to try and find help.
———
Police were dispatched to the Middle School by the church for two bikes left in the lawn. Both bikes were removed and taken to the impound.
———
Police were dispatched to call a male in reference to a theft. The male stated someone entered his vehicle and took his wallet and a large cup of change while he was at work. Investigation continues.
———
Police were dispatched to Maple Avenue for a report of a disabled vehicle not blocking the roadway. Upon arrival, police spoke with the driver who advised the driver side front wheel came off of the truck. There were no injuries but the vehicle needed towed due to mechanical failure. Auto Undertaker was contacted and arrived to tow the vehicle.
———
Police were dispatched to the YMCA out front for a report of a 12-year-old hitting his father. The father and son were to be on the bench in front of the YMCA. Upon arrival, police met with both the father and the son who were both calmed down. After talking to them, it was determined that the son didn’t want to go see his therapist and his father wanted him to. The son decided to go see them, police then cleared.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Oct. 13 at 6:05 p.m., an unidentified black male approximately 18 to 25 years of age wearing a dark and light blue jacket, blue jeans and white sneakers entered Walmart in Punxsutawney. The black male was able to use a credit card belonging to a 64-year-old Punxsutawney man and spent a total of $1,081.90. The black male left in a blue sedan. Anyone with information is asked to call PSP at 938-0510.
State Police at Ridgway
PSP Fire Marshal and Rossiter Vol. Fire Dept. investigated a structure fire at a single family dwelling owned by Samuel Whitfield, 67 at 429 Buffalo Lodge Rd. in Rossiter, Canoe Township, Indiana County on Oct. 15 at 4:45 p.m. Upon completion of the investigation it was determined that the fire was electrical and accidental. Estimated damage totals $20,000.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.