Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Nov. 15 at 11:19 a.m., police received a report of a female student punching a male student. It was found that the punch was unprovoked by the male student. Charges were filed against the female juvenile through Juvenile Court.
Curwensville Borough
Not report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
On Nov. 19 at 2:29 p.m., a black Toyota key fob with three separately attached keys as well as an attached bottle opener, was found on German Settlement Road. The owner of the property can identify/retrieve the found item by contacting PSP Ridgway.
———
Police investigated a report of corruption of minors on North Ninth Street, Philipsburg. Upon investigation, it was determined the allegations were unfounded.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.