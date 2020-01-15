Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
Sometime between Jan. 13 at 3 p.m. and Jan. 14 at 10:13 a.m., unknown suspect(s) broke into a building on Old Highway 322. The unknown suspect(s) then stole multiple items, including chainsaws and a cutoff saw, and fled. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield at 857-3800.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
Police responded to a State Street business to assist a motorist with unlocking their vehicle.
———
Police received a report of a theft at a local business involving three African American females. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Curwensville Borough police.
———
Police responded to the Curwensville Commons in reference to a criminal mischief case where the suspect had broken a windshield.
———
Police responded to a State Street business to assist another motorist with unlocking their vehicle.
———
Police assisted Lawrence Township Police with stopping a motorist in Curwensville Borough for traffic offenses in Lawrence Township.
———
Police responded to Schofield Street for a reported vehicle accident where a vehicle had rolled onto its roof. No injuries were reported in the incident.
———
Police responded to the Curwensville Commons in reference to harassing phone calls. The individual was advised to no longer answer calls when he did not recognize the phone number contacting him.
———
Police responded to the area of State Street and Spila Road for a reported chair that had been broken on the highway. Upon arrival it was found that there were boards covering portions of the roadway and they were then removed.
———
Police attempted to stop a vehicle for traffic infractions when the driver advised that her father was having a medical emergency. EMS personnel assisted at the scene.
———
Police received a report of harassment where a female was struck. Upon speaking to the woman, it was determined that she did not wish to file any charges and showed no visible injuries.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Jan. 10 at 7 p.m., an incident occurred on Jackson Street. In this incident, two juveniles became engaged in a verbal argument. This argument subsequently became physical in nature. The suspect struck a 13-year-old Brockway girl in the leg and shoulder. Investigation is ongoing.
———
On Jan. 13 at 10:34 a.m., police received this case from the Clearfield District Attorney’s office. A 33-year-old Rockton man paid Jeffery Larson, 51, of Brockport over $5,000 to do a remodeling job on his garage in May of 2019. The Rockton man never received any work on his garage or compensation. This investigation is ongoing.
———
On Jan. 13 at 10:44 p.m., a crash occurred in which a vehicle drove to the rear of Legends Power Sports. The vehicle then stopped near a loading dock prior to driving over said loading dock resulting in damage to the dock. The vehicle then drove through the parking lot and traveled south on Route 219. Anyone with information is asked to contact PA State Police at 371-4652.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Dec. 31 at 3:59 p.m., Jonathan Baird, 35, of State College was arrested for driving under the influence on Old 220 Road/Catherine Street.
———
On Jan. 1 at 10:05 p.m., police responded to an assault which began at Minit Mart Convenience Store and continued on East Locust Street. During the incident, Alexia Dixon, 19, of Philipsburg, ran out of the store and towards Stephen Shoffner, 35, of Philipsburg, who threw a coffee drink at Dixon. Dixon proceeded to hit Shoffner multiple times. Michael Grubb, 19, of Philipsburg, and Cody Baranchack, 18, of Philipsburg and a known 14-year-old boy were observed arriving at Minit Mart. Baranchak and the known juvenile each filled a cup of hot water at the coffee bar area of the store. All three individuals walked to Shoffner’s residence and knocked on the door. A 40-year-old Philipsburg man opened the door and Baranchak and the known juvenile threw their cups of hot water at him. Grubb, Baranchak, and the boy then punched, kicked, and struck the man with a blunt object. Grubb, Baranchak and the known juvenile were charged with simple assault and harassment. Dixon was charged with disorderly conduct and harassment. Shoffner charged with harassment. Charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Allen Sinclair’s office.
———
On Jan. 10 at 8:29 p.m., a 49-year-old Blanchard man threw a 21-year-old Blanchard woman to the ground at a location on Bald Eagle Forest Road.
———
On Jan. 13 at 10:13 a.m., James Carlin, 47, of Snow Shoe was arrested for bad checks.
———
On Jan. 14 at 2:49 p.m., police were dispatched to McDonald’s on North Eagle Valley Road for a noise disturbance. Upon further investigation, it was determined that Kara Bruss and David Beck continue to harass the employees at the restaurant and that this is an ongoing issue. Beck and Bruss were subsequently charged with harassment.
———
On Jan. 13, a 39-year-old Fleming man known by police was located with marijuana and paraphernalia. The investigation continues.
———
On Jan. 13 at 5:06 p.m., a domestic cat was shot with a BB/Pellet gun on the 100-block of Lisk Street. There are no investigative leads at this time. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Trooper Borger at PSP Rockview at 355-7545.