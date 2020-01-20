State Police at Clearfield
A Corry man was arrested following a traffic stop on Monday, Jan. 13. Officers report following a stop conducted for a traffic violation, Scott Smith, 36, was found to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed in the district magisterial court.
Clearfield Borough Police
Officers responded to a report of someone attempting to enter a Hannah Street residence. Police checked the area and were unable to locate anyone.
———
Officers responded to an automatic alarm on North Second Street. On arrival they found an open door but no one was inside the building.
———
Officers investigated a possible burglary on Daisy Street. Some evidence was located at the scene and it is being processed.
———
The department was notified of a vehicle that was repossessed on Clearfield Street.
———
Officers assisted Lawrence Township with a vehicle stop on South Second Street that resulted in drug charges being filed.
———
Officers responded to a report of an alarm going off inside of an East Fourth Street residence.
———
Officers are investigating a reported theft that occurred on Bridge Street.
———
A woman was arrested for driving under the influence after being involved in a vehicle accident on Woodland Road.
Lawrence Township
Officers report a possible domestic incident Friday at a residence on Woodland Road. A man stopped at the police station to report the incident however declined filing charges. Both people involved were advised by police to have no further contact.
———
Two Clearfield men were charged with drug violations following a traffic stop Saturday on South Second Street, Clearfield. Ray Ross Jr., 36, who was the vehicle operator, was stopped because his license was suspended. During a search of the vehicle, crystal methamphetamine and numerous articles of drug paraphernalia was discovered. Ross’ passenger, Logan McTavish, 37, was taken to the Clearfield County Jail for a probation violation. Ross was released from the scene was also charged with traffic offenses.
Curwensville Boro
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsy
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.