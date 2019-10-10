Bigler Township Regional Police
Clearfield Borough
Police were dispatched to a residence on East Market Street for a possible structure fire. Officers arrived on scene and found that it was actually condensation on the window and not smoke inside the residence.
———
Police were notified of a bicycle that was stolen from an East Pine Street residence.
———
Police were requested to assist Lawrence Township Police with a warrant service on a male at a residence on Daisy Street. Contact was made with the male and he was transported to CCJ.
———
Police were dispatched to an East Cherry Street residence for a possible domestic. A male showed up to the residence to drop off a stock car and an argument ensued with a female at that residence. The incident was handled on scene by officer.
———
Police conducted a traffic stop on East Locust Street near Water Street. The driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol/controlled substances. The driver refused to submit to a blood test. The driver was not able to be released to a sober adult and was transported to CCJ.
———
Police were dispatched to a West Pine Street residence for an overdose. Police arrived on scene and remained there until paramedics arrived and transported the individual to Penn Highlands Clearfield.
Lawrence Township
On Oct. 8, police conducted a warrant service on Sonny Edwards, 31, of Clearfield after observing him riding a pedal bike on South Second Street. Edwards was wanted on failure to pay on fines and was taken into custody without issue. Edwards was found to be in possession of prescription medication, paraphernalia, and a syringe. He was transported and housed in Clearfield County Jail. Charges are pending.
———
On Oct. 9, police responded to a single vehicle accident on State Route 879 at the Hyde light. A driver traveling eastbound struck a vehicle at the Hyde light and then proceeded east, lost control of his vehicle, and struck a large PennDot sign. It was found that the driver, James Lee Thompson, 58, was extremely intoxicated and he was taken for a legal blood draw.
———
On Oct. 9 at 2:52 p.m., police responded to a single vehicle accident on Lick Run Road in which David Swatsworth of Coalport was driving in an exhibition style manner, attempting to show off. He subsequently lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree. He was uninjured and cited for multiple traffic violations.
State Police at DuBois
On Oct. 6 at 2:22 p.m, a single-vehicle crash occurred on state Route 28 near Martini Road when Terry L. Erickson, 77, of Ridgway lost control of her vehicle and struck a culvert. A 51-year-old Ridgway woman was taken to Penn Highlands DuBois for injuries, and the vehicle was towed from the scene.
———
On Oct. 10 at 11:07 a.m., a crash occurred on I-80 near mile marker 95.2. A car struck a deer and moved to the right roadside. No injuries were reported. Auto Undertaker Towing removed the car from the crash scene.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Oct. 9 at 4:59 p.m., 27-year-old DuBois man was stopped for a summary traffic violation and was suspected for being under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance. A probable cause search was conducted in which police discovered suspected THC wax and related paraphernalia. Charges are pending.
State Police at Ridgway
On Oct. 8 at 10:39 a.m., a crash occurred on U.S. Route 219 near Empire Drive. A piece of debris flew up behind a vehicle and a driver swerved to miss the debris. The driver then lost control and struck the guide rail. The driver was transported to Penn Highlands Elk by Ridgway Ambulance, and the vehicle suffered disabling damage and was towed from the scene by D and T Towing.
State Police at Rockview
PSP Rockview is investigating a potential burglary sometime between Sept. 13-20 on Shirley Drive in which three flat screen televisions were stolen.
———
On Sept. 28 at 1:20 p.m., police responded to East Spruce Street for a report involving an intoxicated man outside of a residence. Upon arrival, troopers detained the individual who appeared to be intoxicated and highly aggressive. After further investigation, it was reported that John Rowles, 25, of Conneaut Lake made multiple attempts to enter a 66-year-old Morrisdale woman’s occupied vehicle in attempts to steal money inside her cup holder. Rowles was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center for further medical treatment considering his level of intoxication. Criminal charges of attempted theft from a motor vehicle, harassment, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness were filed through District Court 49-3-03. Troopers are still investigating.
On Oct. 6 at 4:22 p.m., a single vehicle crash occurred on U.S. Route 322 just east of Sandy Ridge Lane. A driver negotiated a turn too quickly and lost control. The driver and all occupants were wearing seatbelts and no injuries were reported.
———
On Oct. 7 at 825 p.m., police stopped a 48-year-old Boalsburg woman for a traffic violation and found her to be impaired by prescription medicines and marijuana. Drug paraphernalia was also located in the vehicle. The woman consented to a blood test and charges are pending results.
———
On Oct. 9 at 1:53 p.m., police responded to a residence on Strawberry Hill Road for a complaint of ID theft. During interviews, a 68-year-old Centre Hall man discovered a $187.25 on his PNC debit card to Reebok. The man’s bank cancelled the associated debit card and he will be refunded for the charged about. The man indicated according to his bank, the charge was made to an online Reebok store somewhere in the state of New York. PSP is investigating all relevant information.