Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On July 7, Mona Dillen, 47, of Philipsburg allegedly passed a bad check to Rendezvous Restaurant, 847 Drane Hwy., Osceola Mills, knowing she had non-sufficient funds in her account. On Oct. 2, PSP Clearfield filed a summary non-traffic citation against Dillen for bad checks through District Court 46-3-03, Kylertown.
———
Sometime on Oct 1-2, unknown suspect(s) entered the Bigler YMCA through an unlocked exterior door. The suspect(s) then forced entry into the main office and removed items belonging to the YMCA. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield in reference to incident number PA19-1314328.
Clearfield Borough
Police conducted a traffic stop on North Third Street and Bridge Street. It was found that the driver had an active warrant through Lawrence Township PD. LTPD arrived on scene and the male was able to satisfy the warrant.
———
Police were dispatched to the area of Clearfield Street and Weaver Street for a suspicious person. The female caller stated she was stopped at a stop sign and hear a male yell. The male then walked to the passenger side of the female’s vehicle asking for a ride. The female refused to give the male a ride. Police were not able to make contact with the male but are aware of who it was.
———
Police assisted State Parole at a residence on Clearfield Street. Multiple items of drug paraphernalia were found during a search.
———
Police responded to a non reportable accident near the YMCA on North Second Street. Both units sustained minor damage but were able to be driven from the scene.
———
Police received a report of harassment. A female was being harassed by a male. Police made contact with the male and told him to cease contact with the female.
———
Police assisted Lawrence Township PD with a disturbance on Barn Road. Borough officers cleared once the scene was under control.
———
Lawrence Township PD conducted a traffic stop and the driver had an active warrant through the borough for failure to pay. The male could not satisfy the warrant and was transported by borough officers to CCJ.
———
Police responded to a report of trespassing at a residence on the 1100-block of Dorey Street. A female stated that a male walked up on her porch and began knocking on the door and asking to come inside. The female answered the door and did not know the male and told him to leave. The male reportedly walked away. Officers searched the area and were not able to locate the male.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Sept. 26 at 10:04 p.m., police responded to an incident in which approximately 30 fraternity brothers became unruly at The End Zone and one unknown individual struck a 46-year-old Port Matilda man with a closed fist. The man did not want to pursue criminal charges. This case will be closed.
———
On Oct. 1 at 4:51 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop and seized drugs and paraphernalia. The driver, a 22-year-old Allport man, was observed under the influence of a controlled substance.
———
On Oct. 1 at 11:06 a.m., PSP Rockview was notified of a found purse located at the Snow Shoe Rest Area on I-80. The purse had no identification of any sort, but does contain miscellaneous items. The purse is black with zippers. The purse has been entered into evidence at PSP Rockview.