Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Dec. 31 at 7:44 p.m., a crash occurred at the 126 mile marker of I-80 east. In this incident a driver, John E. Berbaum, 77, of Berwick was traveling in the right lane when he became distracted and drove his vehicle across the left lane, off the left berm, and collided with a set of guard rails. The tow dolly that was attached to Berbaum’s vehicle came unhooked and traveled across the left lane into the right lane, causing it to collide with a vehicle. Both vehicles were disabled and Emgih Towing and Bigler Boyz removed the vehicles. Berbaum was transported to Clearfield Hospital for treatment of injuries. Berbaum was cited for violating the PA vehicle code.
Clearfield Borough
Police received a report of a theft that occurred at a residence on North 2nd Street. According to the complainant, an unknown individual stole two packages that were delivered by the post office from his front porch. The incident is still under investigation.
Officers responded to a psychological emergency on Daisy Street. One female was transported via EMS to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a mental health evaluation.
This department assisted Lawrence Township Police with a traffic stop on Glen Richey Highway. Two males ran from the vehicle into the woods. The two males were found by officers and placed in custody.
Police viewed a male walking along Cherry Street who was known to hold an active warrant through this department. The male was taken into custody and transported to the Clearfield County Jail.
Police viewed a female walking along East Pine Street who appeared to be stumbling. Officers made contact with the female who was heavily under the influence of alcohol. The female did not have a sober adult to be released to so she was transported to CCJ.
Police responded to a reported trespassing at a residence on East Market Street. The two individuals were found and transported back to the station. After speaking with the individuals, citations for disorderly conduct and simple trespassing will be filed.
Lawrence Township
On Jan. 1 at 4:16 a.m., police responded to a report of a physical domestic at Lawrence Park Village. Upon arriving on scene, officers discovered Jason Shive, 31, of Clearfield and Emily Conklin, 18, of Clearfield were arguing and that Conklin had pushed the Shive. While inside the residence, officers observed one inhalation device and a small amount of marijuana in plain view. Pending charges.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Dec. 22 at 10 p.m., a verbal altercation ensued due to a 51-year-old Reynoldsville man talking to other women on Facebook after being involved in a mere three month relationship. The altercation turned physical when Gina Smith, 47, of Punxsutawney pushed the man, causing him to fall on the couch. Charges filed through 54-3-02.
On Dec. 31 at 7:17 p.m., police cited a 51-year-old Brookville man for public drunkenness while walking north along State Route 28 and yelling at passing cars. Charges pending.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Dec. 31 at 4:05 p.m., a crash occurred at the intersection with Snyder Hill Road. A driver, Mary L. Smith, 52, of Rossiter, attempting to turn onto Snyder Hill Road turned into the path of another vehicle. No injuries were reported and Smith was cited for being at fault in this crash.
State Police at Ridgway
On Dec. 31 at 3:40 p.m., a crash occurred on Cleveland Street in which Joseph F. Wonderly, 49, of Kersey failed to negotiate a right curve and exited the roadway on the north berm striking a tree. Wonderly reported that he was not injured. Wonderly was found to be intoxicated and DUI charges are pending.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Sept. 1 at 9:06 a.m., a traffic stop was conducted on Boalsburg Road in which a 26-year-old Altoona woman showed signs of impairment. Drug paraphernalia was seized from the car. The woman was taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center for a blood draw. The woman was processed and released. DUI charges are pending.
On Dec. 28 at 11:56 a.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of Nittany Valley Drive and Snyderstown Road. The two vehicle crash occurred as two vehicles were traveling north on Nittany Valley Drive when a vehicle driven by a 25-year-old Bellefonte woman stopped to turn left onto Snyderstown Road and a vehicle driven by Cody S. Pierce, 31, of State College failed to stop, rear-ending the woman’s vehicle. Pierce reported he was not wearing his seat belt during the crash and sustained moderate injuries. The other driver reported wearing her seatbelt and sustained moderate injuries. Both vehicles were towed by Extreme Towing. Both drivers were taken via Pleasant Gap EMS to Mount Nittany Medical Center for medical treatment.
On Dec. 28 at 10:01 a.m., a single vehicle crash occurred on Slaughterhouse Road in which a driver, Lori A. Bartley, 57, of Howard was traveling too fast for conditions lost control around a curve. The vehicle spun, left the road, and struck a large boulder before coming to an uncontrolled final rest on the east shoulder facing north.
On Dec. 24 at 6:04 a.m., a single vehicle crash occurred as a vehicle traveling on SR 2018, Pine Creek Rd. struck a tree. The vehicle’s front end suffered disabling damage. The driver, Chelsea Baney, 23, of Millheim was placed into custody for suspicion of DUI.
On April 20 at 3:03 p.m., Joshua Welsh from Bellefonte was stopped along US 322 for a traffic violation. Welsh was suspected to be under the influence of illegal substance(s). Welsh was taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center for a blood draw. Investigation continues.
On Dec. 9 at 10:44 a.m., police were dispatched to the 600-block of East Spruce Street in relation to a stolen firearm. A 55-year-old Philipsburg woman related that her Smith and Wesson .38 special revolver was stolen from her residence. Investigation is ongoing.
On Dec. 27 at 12:30 p.m., a crash occurred as a driver, Sharon A. Hintemeyer, 60, of Bellefonte was traveling on I-80 when she failed to maintain control of her vehicle and struck her passenger side portion into the driver side portion of the truck tractor. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts and no injuries were reported.
On Dec. 24 at 3:44 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted at mile marker 141.5 on Interstate 80 Eastbound. During the investigation, Judah Axelrod, 23, of New York, N.Y. was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana.
On Dec. 21 at 10:42 a.m., an incident occurred as police observed a 22-year-old Philipsburg man on East Maple Street who had an active warrant and took him into custody. Once in custody he was found to be in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.