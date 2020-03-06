Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
On Thursday at 1:24 a.m., a crash occurred as a tractor trailer was traveling west on I-80 at milepost 128, Graham Township when the driver fell asleep. The vehicle traveled off the south shoulder and impacted the ditch with its front end. The driver awoke and was able to keep the vehicle from overturning. The vehicle traveled approximately 426 feet west in the ditch coming to final rest in the ditch approximately six feet off Route 80.
———
On Wednesday at 7:05 a.m., a crash occurred as Kirsten A. Verilla, 39, of Tyrone was driving on Route 729, Ferguson Township. Verilla attempted to negotiate a right hand curve, and was unable to do so due to traveling too fast for the wet roadway conditions. The vehicle traveled straight through the curve and off of the road, impacting a traffic sign. Upon impact, the vehicle traveled a short distance further and impacted a drainage ditch and then embankment before coming to final rest. Verilla then left the scene of the crash prior to police arrival.
Clearfield Borough
Police received information about a vehicle that had passed a school bus while it was picking up children. Police are investigating the incident.
———
Police received a report of bad checks. Police are investigating the incident.
———
Police responded to a disturbance involving a physical altercation between two individuals. Police are investigating the incident.
———
Police were notified of a man harassing and threatening a woman. After investigating the incident, the woman was granted an emergency protection from abuse order.
Lawrence Township
Curwensville Borough
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
Police received a report from a 49-year-old DuBois man regarding the theft of a catalytic converter from his 2001 F-250 crew cab pick up truck between Feb. 7-10 on Bennetts Valley Highway, Huston Township. This investigation will continue.
———
On Jan. 27, police received a call from a 41-year-old DuBois woman about a vehicle parked in a pull off near the 2500-block of Kearney Road, Snyder Township, Jefferson County. The vehicle was found to be stolen. This investigation will be completed by Sandy Township Police.
DuBois City Police
Sandy Township
State Police at Punxsutawney
State Police at Ridgway
On Wednesday at 7:07 p.m., the PSP Fire Marshal and Bradford City Police and Fire Departments investigated the origin and cause of a fire that damaged a vacant wood frame residential dwelling on State Street, Bradford, McKean County, which was owned by a DuBois woman. There were no injuries. Damage is estimated at over $50,000. Anyone with information regarding the fire is asked to contact the Bradford City Police Department or the PA State Police in Ridgway at 776-6136. The investigation is continuing.
State Police at Ebensburg
State Police at Rockview
On Feb. 26 at 4 a.m., an officer responded to the Philipsburg Minit Mart for a report of retail theft. After further investigation, it was discovered that Mark Peffer, 48, of Philipsburg, had stolen a bag of chips and a fountain drink from the convenience store, totaling $4.01. A citation for retail theft was filed through Magisterial District Judge Allen Sinclair’s office.