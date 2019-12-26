State Police at Clearfield
On Dec. 18 at 12:42 p.m., police responded to a multi-vehicle crash on I-80 East near mile marker 119. A driver lost control of a vehicle while trying to avoid hitting a disabled vehicle on the roadway, and multiple other vehicles became involved. Three vehicles sustained major damage and had to be towed. One vehicle sustained minor damage and was able to be driven from the scene. All occupants were wearing seatbelts. A passenger suffered serious injuries and was transported to Clearfield Hospital. All other occupants had either minor or no injuries.
———
On Dec. 22 at 2:01 a.m., police investigated a domestic incident which occurred on Lyleville Road. Charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.
———
On Dec. 12 at 10:36 a.m., known suspects used the victim’s bank account information to pay for $1,700 worth of bills ranging from utility to credit card bills. The investigation is ongoing.
———
On Dec. 17 at 8:11 p.m., an individual police identified as Austin Swortwood allegedly punched another person in the head during an argument.
———
On Dec. 24, police investigated a theft of a motor vehicle. The stolen vehicle is a gray, 2012 extended cab Chevrolet Silverado. It was stolen from Main Street in Bradford Township, on Dec. 22-23. The Chevrolet Silverado had a “Trump for Coal” sticker in the back window. The Chevrolet Silverado has a slightly different color paint around the wheel well because it was spray painted. It also has a dent in the right side of the bed. The pickup had a rifle, ammo, binoculars, and portable radios inside at the time it was stolen.
Curwensville Borough
Police received a report of fraud from an Ottawa, Canada man who explained that he had paid for a vacation home and learned the transaction to be fraudulent. He later explained that the phone number used was from the Curwensville area. The investigation is ongoing and residents are again reminded to not give out personal information or payment of money to untrusted persons.
———
Police received a report from a local resident that he had been followed by another man in a silver Ford car. The man in the silver Ford car had complained that he was being followed by the complainant.
State Police at DuBois
On Dec. 23 at 10:26 a.m., a known suspect was taken to Penn Highlands DuBois for a legal blood draw. Police suspected the individual was driving while under the influence of alcohol/controlled substances. The investigation is ongoing.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Dec. 21, a damaged black Craftsman toolbox containing various hand tools was found along SR 36 near its intersection with Tipple Road. The toolbox was brought to PSP Punxsutawney on Dec. 22 and placed into evidence. The toolbox contained two items which were marked with identifiable markings of “Jason” and “JW.” If this toolbox belongs to you, contact Trooper Munsee, PSP Punxsutawney at 938-0510.
———
On Dec. 24 at approximately 9:44 p.m., police stopped a known male subject for traffic violations. The vehicle was stopped on SR 119 southbound in Young Township, Jefferson County. The driver of the vehicle was determined to be driving under the influence of alcohol and subsequently arrested. Charges are pending.
State Police at Ridgway
Police investigating a theft of a Sasquatch cut-out that occurred around bear season of this year. The cut out was taken from the Mix Run Lodge in Weedville. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Ridgway.
———
On Dec. 21 at 10 p.m., the station investigated a domestic dispute between a 28-year-old Brockport man and his grandparents. The suspect allegedly threatened to kill his grandparents while wielding a knife and tried to start a fire in the residence. The suspect also poured bleach and ammonia on the floor, causing dangerous fumes. The arrestee was transported to Penn Highlands DuBois for an involuntary mental health evaluation. Charges are pending in District Court 59-3-02 for terroristic threats, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment, police say
State Police at Rockview
On Dec. 21, Michelle Myers, 38, of Philipsburg allegedly consumed alcohol, then was involved in a one-vehicle crash causing PennDOT property damage. According to police, Myers then fled to her residence and was subsequently arrested for DUI. Before entering the Centre County Correctional Facility, Myers admitted to having a marijuana pipe in her purse. Charges are pending through MDJ.
———
On Dec. 22, at approximately 1:11 a.m., Roe Swatsworth, 42, of Bellefonte was observed committing a traffic violation while traveling on SR 144. During the traffic stop, Swatsworth was determined to be DUI. Charges pending through Magisterial District Judge J. Michael Morris’s office.
———
On Dec. 20, unknown suspect(s) threw a large piece of asphalt through a bedroom window of a residence on Rusty Lane. The suspect(s) then fled the scene in an unknown direction. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact PSP Rockview at 355-7545.
———
On Dec. 21 at 11:30 p.m., a crash occurred when a vehicle traveling on South Centre Street left the road for an unknown reason striking a PennDOT traffic sign. After the crash the female driver fled the scene in a pickup truck, in an unknown direction.
———
On Dec. 18, police investigated a harassment incident involving a 10-year-old Snow Shoe girl.
———
On Dec. 4 at 1:04 p.m., PSP Rockview responded lo the Centre County Correctional Facility after an inmate was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. This investigation continues.
———
On Dec. 12 at 2:20 p.m., police responded to an incident in which a 55-year-old Bellefonte woman was the victim of a phone scam. The individual on the phone posed as an employee of the Social Security Administration and a member of Law Enforcement.The said individual conned the victim into withdrawing large amounts of U.S. currency and mailing it to various addresses in California. PSP urges members of the public to be aware of potential scams and to contact appropriate authorities with any questions regarding potential scams.