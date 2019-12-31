Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Dec. 30 at 2:10 a.m., an incident occurred in which Zachary McClellan, 21, of Blandburg was involved in a verbal argument with a Coalport resident while at a location on Mine 10 Road. The argument turned physical when McClellan allegedly grabbed and choked the individual. During the altercation, McClellan broke open the inside door lock to the victim’s driver’s side truck door and he pulled on the basement doors breaking two plastic pins on the door. McClellan fled the scene prior to police arrival. On Dec. 31, two non-traffic citations were filed against McClellan for harassment and criminal mischief through Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Dec. 31 at 12:39 a.m., police noticed two suspicious vehicles in the area of Park Avenue Extension and Lawrence Park Village. Upon police attempting to make contact with them, one of the vehicles noticed the police and took off at a high rate of speed before officers could get close to them. When police caught up to the vehicle, it pulled off the roadway and the driver and passenger fled on foot.
Both individuals were found located in the woods near Pine Grove Nursery and were taken into custody. A police K-9 alerted to the vehicle and a search was conducted on it, resulting in the discovery of drug paraphernalia. Both individuals, Richard Gearhart, 42, of Clearfield and Nathan Levine, 35, of Penfield, were found to have active warrants. Both males were housed in the Clearfield County Jail, and Gearhart is facing charges and will be arraigned on them. Police were assisted by Clearfield Borough Police and PSP Clearfield.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
Officers were dispatched to East Park Avenue for a report of a vehicle and pedestrian accident. Upon arrival, officers found that a man had fallen and a motorist had stopped to assist them. Officers assisted the man back to his home which was close by.
Officers were dispatched to the 200-block of Spring Avenue for a report of a domestic. Two roommates were arguing over property. One of the parties left. No arrests were made.
Officers were dispatched to the 400-block of Spring Avenue for a report of a domestic. Neither party wanted an arrest made and there were no signs of recent physical injury. One of the parties agreed to leave the residence.
Officers were dispatched to Penn Highlands Emergency Room for a report of a patient causing a disturbance. After speaking with the patient, he calmed down and officers cleared.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.