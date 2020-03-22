Clearfield Borough Police
Officers responded to a Bigler Avenue business for a juvenile purposely coughing in a clerk’s face and stating that he had coronavirus. Police viewed surveillance footage and are attempting to identify the juvenile.
Officers received a phone call from a woman concerning an incident of harassment. She reported a known individual was sending her threatening messages and trying to get her to drop charges for an active criminal case. Charges are expected to be filed for intimidating a victim/witness and terroristic threats along with harassment and disorderly conduct.
Officers placed a man in custody at a Cooper Road business, Curwensville. The male had an active arrest warrant through Clearfield Borough Police Department.
Officers responded to multiple areas within Clearfield Borough Friday for reports of multiple branches lying on the roadways caused by a severe thunderstorm.
Officers responded to an incident of trespassing at a North Third Street business. Upon arrival, a known man was found inside. The man had been warned by officers in the past that he is not permitted to enter the business. The man was placed in police custody and charged with defiant trespassing.
Officers responded to the Henry Meyer Towers for an incident of trespassing. Officers made contact with a man and found the department had an active arrest warrant for him. The man was placed in custody and transported to Clearfield County Jail.
Officers responded to an incident of physical domestic violence at a West Fifth Avenue residence. Officers found a woman physically assaulted another woman. She was place in custody and transported to CCJ. She will be facing several charges including simple assault.
Officers responded to a physical domestic violence incident at a Clearfield Street residence. A woman informed officers she was assaulted by her boyfriend. The man left the scene prior to officer’s arrival. The incident is under further investigation.
Officers received a report of an alleged theft. According to the victim, his girlfriend moved out and she took dog tags belonging to the man. The incident is under further investigation.
Officers responded to the area of North Fourth Street and Church Street for shingles lying on the road. Officers found shingles scattered on the roadway and removed them. The shingles were blown off the roof of an abandoned house during a severe thunderstorm. Clearfield Borough Code Enforcement will be notified.
Officers were dispatched to the area of Turnpike Avenue and North West Third Avenue for a report of a pitbull running loose. Officers found that the dog’s owner had caught the dog and placed it back inside.