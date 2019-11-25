Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Nov. 24 at 5:30 p.m., police responded to the 1800-block of Clark Road looking for Hugo Travis, 37, of Madera who was wanted for a domestic incident which occurred earlier in the day. Upon making contact at the residence, Travis attempted to flee out the back door. Troopers gave commands for Travis to stop but he continuedto flee into a wooded area. After a brief foot pursuit, Travis was taken into custody without further incident. Charges for flight to avoid apprehension to be filed through Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.
———
On Nov. 22 at 12:47 p.m., a crash occurred in the Nittany Minit Mart parking lot. This crash occurred as a vehicle was attempting to park when the driver’s foot slipped off the brake and onto the gas pedal. The car sped forward striking the building and hitting a legally parked vehicle. That vehicle was then pushed into another vehicle, both of which were unoccupied at the time of the crash. The driver was taken to Penn Highlands DuBois for minor injuries. The exterior of the Nittany Minit Mart suffered minor damage during this crash.
Clearfield Borough
Police arrested a female for suspicion of DUI after she was stopped along Nichols Street for a traffic violation and found to be intoxicated.
———
Police received a call from a resident on Turnpike Avenue regarding packages being delivered to her residence for someone that does not belong there. Police were able to locate the owner and had her items returned.
———
A bike was retrieved by police after it was found on an East Cherry Street property abandoned.
———
Police responded to an alarm at a residence along Pennsylvania Avenue. Police found the owner had accidentally set it off and no emergency existed.
———
Police responded to South Second Street for a trespassing complaint. Police located the tenant who was packing items up before being evicted.
———
Police responded to New Street for a dog that was running loose. Police located the dog and was also able to locate the owner.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
Police responded to a fire alarm at Curwensville High School. Nothing out of the ordinary was reported and there was no fire discovered.
———
Police were contacted regarding a suspicious vehicle at the Curwensville Moose. A female was located in the vehicle in which she was found to be sleeping.
———
Police responded to an Anderson Avenue address for a reported domestic situation. The male was asked to leave the residence and complied.
———
Police were contacted concerning a suspicious vehicle which was running in the area of Thompson Street and George Street. The vehicle was unable to be located by police.
———
Police were contacted concerning wires down in the area of Irvin Park Road where a tree had fallen causing sparks to ignite debris. The fire department was contacted and police were able to leave without further incident.
———
Police received a report of criminal mischief to vehicles in the Chestnut Street area. Police advised that there would be more patrols in the area. Anyone with information is asked to contact Curwensville Police.
———
Police located a suspicious vehicle with four occupants in Irvin Park while on routine patrols. The occupants of the vehicle were asked to leave the park as it was after hours for park use.
———
Police assisted State Constables with an eviction at an Eastview Drive address.
———
Police were contacted concerning a needle which had been located near the park at the Curwensville High School. The needle was taken and disposed of.
———
Police received a complaint of reckless driving by a known male, however, it was learned that the incident had occurred in Pike Township and not in Curwensville Borough and the complainant was advised to contact state police.
———
Police received a landlord issue complaint at a Schofield Street address. The complaints were turned over to code enforcement.
———
Police responded to a motor vehicle accident on Thompson Street where a Jeep had backed into another vehicle along the roadway. There were no injuries and parties were able to exchange information at the scene.
———
Police responded to the area of Washington Avenue for a noise complaint for an individual blowing leaves. Police met with the male who agreed to stop for the evening.
———
Police received a report of theft from a Fourth Avenue residence. The investigation is ongoing and it was reported that tools, a television, and other items were taken from the residence.
———
Police received a report of theft from a Ridgeview Elder Care resident, in which the case is ongoing.
———
Police responded to a Susquehanna Avenue address for a reported noise complaint. An upstairs neighbor was making too much noise and was advised to stop.
———
Police received a noise complaint in the Bloomington Avenue area. Both parties were spoken to about the issue and the incident was resolved.
———
Police were stopped by a residence whom had located a lost wallet. Police took custody of the wallet and transported it to the owner’s address.
———
Police handled an incident of harassment by communication at the Curwensville High School involving two students.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
At 8:33 a.m., the DuBois City Police were dispatched to a business on the 100-block of Beaver Drive for the report of criminal mischief to a vehicle. The employees at the business advised police that over the past two weeks someone has come and damaged a box truck several times while it has been parked overnight at the business. The investigation continues.
———
At 11:56 a.m., the DuBois City Police were dispatched to East Weber Avenue for the report of a vehicle striking a pole and then fleeing the scene. Upon the arrival of police, they found that the pole sustained damage from the accident. Police also found pieces of a silver vehicle at the scene and believe that it was from the passenger side of the vehicle. The investigation continues.
———
At 12:21 p.m., the DuBois City Police were dispatched to the 400 block of Beaver Drive for the report of a one vehicle accident. Upon the arrival of police, they made contact with the driver of the vehicle. The driver advised police that she was attempting to avoid another driver when she struck the cement pillar of a light pole. The driver was not injured and the vehicle had to be towed from the scene.
———
At 7 p.m., the DuBois City Police were dispatched to a business on Hoover Avenue for the report of a hit and run to another vehicle that occurred in the parking lot. Witnesses advised police that a older black pick-up truck hit the front fender of a vehicle parked in the parking lot and then fled the scene. Police were able to capture video of the vehicle in question along with a female suspect who was driving the vehicle. The investigation continues.
———
Starting at 12:19 a.m., the DuBois City Police were dispatched to multiple calls in the city for the report of houses and vehicles being hit by eggs. One of the houses struck had a window broken from an egg hitting it. The investigation continues.
———
At 4:51 a.m., the DuBois City Police were dispatched to a business on the 100-block of North Brady Street for the report of five or six individuals being disorderly and refusing to leave the business. Upon the arrival of police they made contact with the individuals involved. Upon investigating the incident further, officers found that one of the actors also stole items from the business. A juvenile male will be cited for retail theft and an adult male will be cited for disorderly conduct.
———
At 12:03 p.m., the DuBois City Police were dispatched to a residence on the 100 block of West DuBois Avenue for the report of a domestic. Upon the arrival of officers, they made contact with the parties involved. Upon a further investigation police found that the male assaulted the female and threatened to kill her. The male was placed under arrest for assault charges and terroristic threats. He was transported to the Clearfield County Jail to be arraigned on the charges.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.