Bigler Township Regional Police
On Oct. 8, police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle being operated in a reckless manner. Multiple suspects were criminally charged. Douglas Allen Domack, 23, of Houtzdale was charged with the traffic violations of careless driving and general lighting. Robert Ray Supenia, 40, of Houtzdale was charged with disorderly conduct. Donald Charles Smith Jr., 28, of Houtzdale was charged with disorderly conduct and Christohper Emo Washell, 44, of Madera was also charged with disorderly conduct. All charges were filed at Magisterial District Judge James Glass’s Office.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to suspicious individuals on West Front Street. Police arrived in the area but could not locate anyone.
———
Police responded to a structure fire on East Market Street. It was reported that an explosion was observed, and fire was seen inside the building. Police arrived on scene and secured the area while fire crews extinguished the flames. One individual was found to be deceased inside the residence following the fire. The investigation remains on-going. Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact the Clearfield Borough Police.
———
Police responded to a disturbance at the hospital involving a male and female arguing. Police arrived on scene and located the individuals. Both parties agreed to separate for the evening.
———
Police responded to suspicious individuals at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds. Police were unable to locate the suspicious people.
———
Police responded to a disturbance on Daisy Street involving yelling coming from inside a residence. Police arrived and the parties involved agreed to be quiet.
———
Police were notified of suspicious activity on Leavy Avenue.
———
Police were notified of a missing cell phone that was potentially stolen from a business on North Third Street.
———
Police responded to an altercation on E. Locust Street. Upon arrival, police were unable to locate the parties involved.
———
Police conducted a welfare check for a female on Bigler Avenue.
———
Police responded to a 911 hang-up call from a residence on East Walnut Street. Police found that a small child had accidentally called the emergency number.
———
Police stopped a vehicle that did not merge left for another police vehicle conducting a vehicle stop.
———
Police were notified of a missing juvenile. Police located the juvenile and returned him home.
———
Police were notified of a trespassing incident on Leavy Avenue. Police made contact with the male and informed him he was not permitted in the building.
———
Police responded to an altercation at a residence on Daisy Street. Police made contact with the individuals and both parties agreed to separate for the evening.
———
Police were dispatched to a structure fire on East Market Street. Upon arrival, it was determined to be a false alarm.
———
Clearfield Police assisted Lawrence Township Police with a wanted individual on Daisy Street. The male was taken into custody without incident.
Lawrence Township
On Oct. 1, police were dispatched to Rural King for a report of a male who was wanted for desertion/AWOL from the United States Army. Officers made contact with the man, Matthew Wales, 28, and placed him into custody. The man was placed into Clearfield County Jail in lieu of extradition.
———
On Oct. 7 at 6:40 p.m., police responded to a single vehicle accident on Supercenter Drive. The driver was traveling too fast for the wet road conditions, causing the vehicle to spin and strike a light pole on the opposite side of the roadway. The vehicle was towed from the scene by AJ Ross Towing. No injuries were reported.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Oct. 7 at 4:09 p.m., police responded to a single vehicle crash on State Route 219 in which a driver, Jonathan P. Herndon, 18, of Punxutawney was driving too fast for conditions, causing the vehicle to overturn. No injuries were sustained, and the vehicle was towed by Simbeck’s Towing.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
Oct. 6
At approximately 3:14 a.m., officers responded to an alarm at the Verizon Wireless Store on Shaffer Road. Upon arrival officers found the front door glass smashed with a rock. Upon investigation it was determined that several display phones were taken from the store. Investigation continues. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please call Sandy Township Police Department at 765-1533.
———
A vehicle driven by an 18-year-old Curwensville man was traveling on S. Brady Street and was unable to stop in time to avoid hitting a vehicle driven by a 54-year-old Portage man that was stopped in traffic. The Portage man’s vehicle was then pushed into a vehicle was pushed into a vehicle driven by a 51-year-old Reynoldsville woman who was also stopped in traffic. The female was transported to Penn Highlands for treatment of injuries. Charges pending
———
A tractor trailer driver reported that while he was sleeping in his truck at Pilot, another truck hit his truck causing moderate damage.
State Police at Punxsutawney
Police, in collaboration with Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett’s office, have arrested Kerran Dale Snyder, 37, from Punxutawney regarding a financial theft investigation regarding the theft of $47,331.90 from Worthville Borough. Investigation revealed that Snyder was employed by Worthville Borough as the secretary/treasurer for the Borough and was entrusted to manage the Worthville Borough financials and in doing so, she intentionally stole the aforementioned total amount of money during the timeframe established in Jan. 2015 –Jan. 2019. During a recorded interview with a trooper, the suspect admitted to utilizing the Worthville Borough checking account to pay her personal bills and to write out checks to herself to cash.
———
On Sept. 20 at 9:20 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop in which three underage males were found to be under the influence of alcohol. Charges will be filed before District Justice Christopher S. Welch 40-3-01.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.