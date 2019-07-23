Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
Yesterday at 1:31 a.m., police initiated a traffic stop along state Route 879 near Swisher Concrete and discovered there were two people in the vehicle —operator Ty Clutter, 27, of Curwensville, and passenger Nick Litzinger, 24, of Grampian. Police discovered Clutter had six warrants out for his arrest.
The state police K-9 unit was called in and the dog alerted to controlled substances being in the vehicle. The vehicle was searched and methamphetamine and various drug paraphernalia was located.
Clutter was housed in the Clearfield County Jail and the vehicle was towed from the scene. Litzinger was released.
Charges are pending against both men for drug violations.
———
Yesterday at 2:22 a.m. a juvenile male from Curwensville was driving west on US-322 when allegedly an oncoming vehicle entered their lane. The male veered out of the lane causing the vehicle to strike the curb and damaging the tires and the windshield. No injuries were reported. The vehicle was driven from the scene.
———
A retail theft was reported at Walmart. Police discovered Heather Kolbe, 48, of Clearfield, under-rang 80 items valued at $621.31 between April 15 and July 11. Charges were filed.
Curwensville Boro
No report.
State Police at Rockview
State police conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 99 in Benner Township, Centre County on July 16 and discovered the driver, Autumn Gearhart, 29, of Patton had a warrant for her arrest in Cambria County. She was taken into custody and transported to the Centre County Correctional Facility.
———
Sunday at 7 p.m., Nicole Jones, 28, of Osceola Mills, was driving a 2016 Jeep Cherokee on US-322 in Worth Township, Centre County when her vehicle struck a deer that had run onto the roadway. Jones was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsy
Troopers responded to 224 Apple St., Bell Township, Jefferson County Sunday for a report of a deceased male. Troopers found the male and confirmed his identity as being Michael Skarbek, 70, of Punxsutawney. No suspicious activity was observed and the cause of death is natural causes pending toxicology results.
———
A 67-year-old Rossiter man made threats against a 43-year-old female on July 2 on Buffalo Lodge Road, Canoe Township, Indiana County. Charges are pending.
———
Anthony Morse, 34, and Maddie Morse, 23, both of Corsica, engaged in a physical altercation at 1275 Howe Rd. in Union Township, Jefferson County on July 17. Both are being charged with harassment. No injuries were reported.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.