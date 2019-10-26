Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
Clearfield Borough
Officers assisted a motorist who locked his keys in his truck. They were able to unlock the vehicle.
A man was arrested for trespassing at a Nichols Street residence. The man also had active warrants for his arrest.
Officers were dispatched to the Clearfield Driving Park’s skate park for a report of two juveniles fighting. The incident is under investigation.
Officers assisted emergency medical services with gaining access to a South Third Street home. A woman fell inside the home and all the doors were locked. Officers were able to enter the residence through a window and unlocked the doors. EMS transported the woman to Penn Highlands Clearfield.
Officers investigated a report of a suspicious woman on East Pine Street. The woman was known to the officers who advised her to go home.
Lawrence Township
Charges will be filed against a Clearfield man following a domestic incident Thursday on Rocky Lane. Officers reported Scott Haversack, 36, will be cited for disorderly conduct and harassment after a 59-year-old Clearfield woman said he shoved her against a wall while shouting threats and profanity.
A Grampian man is housed in the Clearfield County Jail. Officers report they were advised by the Clearfield Borough Police Department that Terry Smith, 34, was in their custody and had an active warrant. The warrant was confirmed and Smith was taken into custody by Lawrence Township Police Department and transported to the district magisterial court for arraignment.
A Clearfield man was not injured in a hit and run accident Tuesday. Officers reported an unknown vehicle was traveling on River Road when he lost control of his vehicle striking a 2018 Ford F150XLT operated by Jerome Mick Jr. of Clearfield. The unknown vehicle did not stop and fled the scene. Mick’s vehicle received minor damage and scratches
Curwensville Borough
Police assisted Clearfield County Children and Youth Services at a residence as CYS representatives were removing children from the home and a parent of the children had made statements of self-harm.
Police received a complaint that a male was off his medications and was threatening to run away from his home. The male was found to be outside of Curwensville Borough with family.
Police assisted adult protective services with a known female after she had reportedly left a hospital against medical advice.
Police received a complaint from animal control in reference to a possibly stolen cat trap in the area of Anderson Avenue.
Police stopped a vehicle along state Route 879 in which a male was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence.
Police stopped a vehicle in which marijuana could be smelled from inside the vehicle. Charges are pending after police were able to locate the drugs in the vehicle.
Police received a complaint of threats on social media against students at Curwensville Area School District.
Police received information about a possible sexual assault in which the investigation is ongoing.
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
DuBois City Police
Sandy Township
State Police at Punxsutawney
State Police at Ridgway
On Oct. 22 or 23, unknown suspect(s) discarded rubbish at a Coder Road residence. Anyone with information, contact PSP Ridgway at 776-6136.
On Oct. 24 at 7:54 a.m., the fire marshal, St. Mary’s City Police Department, and Crystal Fire Department investigated the origin and cause of a fire that damaged a residential dwelling on Brusselies Street.
The fire was determined to be accidental. An electrical wall outlet overheated due to the operation of an electric space heater. Damage is estimated at over $100,000. The occupants were left homeless. One male suffered a minor injury but refused treatment. The American Red Cross assisted at the scene.
A St. Marys man is housed in the Elk County Prison awaiting a preliminary hearing after he was threatening harm to his neighbors. Officers responded to Trout Run Road and found the 67-year-old man pointing a pistol at a 55-year-old Amity man and and 72-year-old Benezette woman and threatening to take their lives. He was taken into custody and arraigned by District Magisterial Judge Brown.
State Police at Ebensburg
State Police at Rockview
An investigation continues into a report of theft by deception and wire fraud. Officers report a 37-year-old Bellefonte man’s email account was hacked and more than $70,000 was stolen from him.