State Police at Clearfield
On Dec. 18 at 10:09 a.m., a crash occurred in which a driver driving on I-80 lost control of his vehicle on the snow covered roadway. The vehicle slid off the road where it struck several trees. He vehicle suffered major damage and needed to be recovered from the scene. The driver was wearing a seatbelt and was flown to Altoona Hospital for suspected serious injuries.
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to Walmart as Lawrence Township Police had a female that had warrants through the borough.
Police responded Clearfield Street on Friday for a noise complaint. Officers contacted the individuals involved and had them keep the noise down.
Police received a report of a missing male who had made statements of wanting to harm himself. The male was later located and transported to the hospital for treatment.
Police received a complaint that an individual had a fraudulent use of his credit card. Police advise that individuals especially over the holiday season to keep watch for fraudulent activity on your bank/credit cards.
Police received a complaint that individuals were throwing snowballs at a juvenile and they were doing this not in fun but in an act of bullying the juvenile.
Police responded to a disturbance on Bigler Avenue where two females were fighting with each other. It was found that the one female had an active warrant through South Carolina, and they wanted her. The female was taken into custody and taken to the Clearfield County Jail.
Police received a report of a theft of a package from a business on Boyer Street.
Police were on a traffic stop when they found that the passenger had a warrant. The warrant was then served on the female.
Lawrence Township
On Dec. 21 at 1:08 p.m., police were dispatched to a non-reportable vehicle crash along Flegal Road near Kennedy Road. Upon arrival police found a Peterbilt tractor trailer driven by Christopher Girone of Missouri was unable to negotiate a right hand turn and then the trailer became stuck in a drainage ditch. He was cited through Magisterial District Judge J. Michael Morris’s office for summary traffic violation.
On Dec. 23 at 8:26 a.m., a gray Volkswagen Jetta struck a Lawrence Township utility truck backing out of the driveway near the intersection of Parkview and Pleasant. No injuries were reported and minor damage was caused to the Volkswagen.
Curwensville Borough
Police received a report of trespass by area tenants along Glen Street. Police remind residents to not drive through other persons yards or appropriate charges can be filed for trespass.
Police assisted ambulance personnel with a landing zone at the Curwensville High School following an accident outside of the jurisdiction.
An area resident reported unfinished work completed by a contractor in the area. The investigation is ongoing.
Police received a report of fraud from an Ottawa, Canada male who explained that he had paid for a vacation home and learned the transaction to be fraudulent. The male later explained that the phone number used was from the Curwensville area. The investigation is ongoing and residents are again reminded to not give out personal information or payment of money to untrusted persons.
Police received a report from a local resident that he had been followed by another male in a silver Ford car in which the male in the silver Ford car had complained that he was being followed by the complainant.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Dec. 21, a damaged black Craftsman toolbox containing various hand tools was found along SR 36 near its intersection with Tipple Road. The toolbox was brought to PSP Punxsutawney on Dec. 22and placed into evidence. The toolbox contained two items which were marked with identifiable markings of “Jason” and “JW.” If this toolbox belongs to you, contact Trooper Munsee, PSP Punxsutawney at 938-0510.
State Police at Ridgway
On Dec. 21 at 10 p.m., the station investigated a domestic dispute between the a 28-year-old Brockport man and his grandparents. The suspect threatened to kill the grandparents while wielding a knife and attempted to start a fire in the residence. The suspect also poured bleach and ammonia on the floor causing dangerous fumes. The arrestee was transported to the Dubois Hospital for an involuntary mental health evaluation Charges pending in District Court 59-3-02 for terroristic threats, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment.
State Police at Rockview
On Dec. 21, Michelle Myers, 38, of Philipsburg consumed alcohol, then was involved in a one vehicle crash causing Penn DOT property damage. Myers then fled the scene to her residence and was subsequently arrested for DUI. Before entering the Centre County Correctional Facility, Myers admitted to having a marijuana pipe in her purse. Charges are pending through MDJ.
On Dec. 22, at approximately 1:11 a.m., Roe Swatsworth, 42, of Bellefonte was observed committing a traffic violation while traveling on SR 144. During the traffic stop, Swatsworth was determined to be DUi. Charges pending through Magisterial District Judge J. Michael Morris’s office.
On Dec. 20, unknown suspect(s) threw a large piece of asphalt through a bedroom window of a residence on Rusty Lane. The suspect(s) then fled the scene in an unknown direction. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact PSP Rockview at 355-7545.
On Dec. 21 at 11:30 p.m., a crash occurred when a vehicle traveling on South Centre Street left the road for an unknown reason striking a PennDOT traffic sign. After the crash the female driver fled the scene in a pickup truck, in an unknown direction.