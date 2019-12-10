Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
Police are investigating a Sept. 30 incident that occurred at 7:24 p.m. on Main Street in Coalport Borough when a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle for a faulty taillight. During the traffic stop the suspect, John Wissinger, 27, of Altoona fled from the vehicle and was pursued on foot, Wissinger was taken into custody and found to be wanted by state parole. He was found to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Charges are currently pending for Wessinger.
Clearfield Borough
Officers located two suspicious males near a business on North Third Street. One of the males had an active warrant through State Parole. The male was transported back to the station and later picked up by a state parole agent.
Police were dispatched to a business on South Second Street for a suspicious male. According to the employee, she went outside to get into her car and found an unknown male sitting on her passenger seat. The male left, but police located him a short time later. The male appeared to be under the influence of a controlled swubstance and was transported to Clearfield County Jail. Citations for public drunk and disorderly conduct are to be filed.
Police conducted a traffic stop on Bigler Avenue due to several traffic violations. The male was asked to conduct field sobriety tests, in which he did and was placed under arrest for DUI. The male consented to a legal blood draw at Penn Highlands and was released to a sober adult after. Charges for DUI pending lab results.
Police responded to a psychological emergency at a residence on East Walnut Street. The female agreed to go to Penn Highlands to seek further treatment.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Dec. 3 at 8 p.m., a domestic incident was reported on Bushley Road. Upon arrival of officers, Brandon Cross, 38, of Brockway fled from the residence and a foot pursuit ensued. After pursuing for approximately 500 yards, Cross was unable to be located in a large wooded area. It was determined through investigation Cross assaulted a 51-year-old Brockway woman and a 15-year-old Brockway male before fleeing. Charges have been prepared through Magisterial District Judge J. Michael Morris’s office and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
On Dec. 3 at 6:40 p.m., police responded to the reports of a disabled vehicle on the side of the roadway. Upon arriving on scene and coming into contact with the driver it was revealed that the operator was under the influence of alcohol and controlled substances. The driver was given a preliminary breath test at the scene which revealed a BAG of .19. The operator was then transported to Penn Highlands DuBois for a legal blood draw. At Penn Highlands DuBois the operator displayed disorderly and indecent behavior resulting in him refusing the blood test. During the processing of the driver at the PSP barracks the operator showed aggressive behavior and tried engaging physically with the troopers. The driver was then transported to Jefferson County Jail. Charges are being filed at District Magisterial District Judge J. Michael Morris’s office. Investigation continues.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
Dec. 7
Officers received a report that a man was seen climbing into a drainage pipe on South Main Street. Upon arrival officers located the 24-year-old man who stated he had walked to his residence on South Main Street to get some of his belongings, and since his estranged wife had a PFA against him, he was afraid he would get in trouble, so he called his mother to come get him, and hid in the pipe. Officers handled the situation without incident.
Officers received a report of a vehicle driving erratically on Bee Line Highway in the area of Red Lobster and Perkins. The vehicle was gone upon officers arrival.
Dec. 8
Staff at a local hotel reported a male and female arguing in the hallway, disturbing other guests. Upon arrival officers locate the 34-year-old Howard woman and her 35-year-old husband, who both had been drinking and admitted they had been arguing. The couple agreed to separate for the night.
A 30-year-old Arminta Street man reported a suspicious vehicle had followed his wife to their residence and then pulled into a residence up the street. The same vehicle slowed down in front of their house the next day.
Dec. 9
A 32-year-old Dubois man was arrested after he violated a Protection from Abuse Order held by his estranged girlfriend, by texting her by using an internet phone number.
One vehicle rear ended another on South Brady Street near NAPA. Minor damage and no injuries reported.
A Treasure Lake man reported that someone used his name his company credentials to check into a hotel in South Carolina. His accounts were not accessed but the offenders did cause a problem at the hotel, who in turn contacted the man’s employer regarding the situation.
A vehicle driven by a 74-year-old Treasure Lake man pulled out of Perkins and struck a vehicle driven by 55-year-old Treasure Lake woman. No injuries and one of the vehicles suffered a flat tire.
A 54-year-old township resident reported receiving a message from a woman who said he won a chain saw in a drawing. When he called back to say he had not entered a drawing the woman hung up on him. Just are reminder to never give out personal information over the phone.
A 57-year-old Penfield woman hit a deer while driving on Watson Highway. No injuries reported and the vehicle was towed from the scene.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
On Nov. 29 at 2:26 a.m. an incident occurred in which a vehicle was stopped on Old Kersey Road for a traffic violation and a passenger, Raymond Benjamin, 18, of Saint Marys was found in possession of a smoking pipe. Charges were filed at Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
State Police at Rockview
On Dec. 3, police investigated a death at SCI Benner. It was determined that the inmate was deceased due to natural causes.
On Dec. 3 at 7:14 p.m., police seized drugs from a traffic stop on I-80. Felony charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge J. Michael Morris’s office.
On Dec. 7 at 7:52 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Centre Street for a summary traffic violation. The driver of the vehicle, a 37-year-old West Decatur woman, was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges filed through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.