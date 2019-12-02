Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to a physical domestic at a residence on East Walnut Street. Upon arrival, it was found that two men had assaulted one another. Both individuals were brought back to the station for further questioning. Charges are pending for both individuals.
Police responded to a theft at a local business on South 3rd Street. The victim stated that a male entered the establishment and stole $845 cash. The incident was on camera and the suspect was positively identified by police. The male was found shortly after by officers and was charged for the incident. The male was subsequently taken to Clearfield County Jail.
Police conducted a traffic stop on East Market Street. During the traffic stop, it was found that the male passenger held an active arrest warrant through the Clearfield Sheriff’s Office. The male was taken into custody and transported to Clearfield County Jail.
Lawrence Township
On Sunday at 6:49 p.m., police responded to a one-vehicle crash along Mt. Joy Road near the Goshen Road intersection. A green Ford Ranger had been traveling uphill and lost traction while negotiating a curve. As a result, the driver lost control and struck the embankment to the right of the roadway. The vehicle then rolled over. Driver Joseph McPherson. 56, of Clearfield was uninjured, but was determined by officers to be under the influence of alcohol. He was released to the care of a family member. Charges are pending.
Curwensville Borough
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
DuBois City Police
Nov. 29
At 7:42 p.m. officers were dispatched to assist the ambulance at a location at the 300 block of Spring Avenue for a report of a female who smoked a controlled substance and now could not move. Officers arrived and assisted as needed. The female was transported to the ER for treatment.
At 11:39 p.m. police were dispatched to a location at the first block of East Long Avenue for a report of an open door to a business. Police arrived and cleared the building. Everything appeared to be okay. Police then secured the business.
Sandy Township
Nov. 23
An E. Maloney Road resident reported that earlier in the month someone took two separate Fed Ex packages from her front porch, valued at $168.
Officers received a report of a male and female struggling for the female’s purse in the area of Chestnut Avenue. The couple had gone separate directions prior to officer’s arrival but were located and they verified it was not a physical altercation. The two had gotten into an argument over his cigarettes being in her purse. Officers handled the situation without incident.
Treasure Lake Security reported a group of kids riding motorcycles and a golf cart on Treasure Lake roads. When Security approached them they took off and went around a locked gate at the end of Devil’s Cay Court. Security was able to catch up to three of the 13 year olds and when officers arrived, they were able to contact their parents.
Officers received a report of a domestic disturbance at a Hanes Drive residence. Upon arrival officers it was discovered the report was made by a third party in Reynoldsville when her 26-year-old daughter had called her about a shouting match at the apartment. Officers handled the situation without incident.
Nov. 24
A 56-year-old Fire Tower Road man reported that his single axle utility trailer was taken from his property. Investigation continues.
A 46 year-old-man reported resident reported receiving a harassing phone call from a restricted number.
A 17-year-old male lost control of his vehicle while traveling on Bay Road in Treasure Lake causing it to travel over an embankment on Harbor View Road. No injuries reported.
A Circle Road resident reported that his neighbor left their dog out in the cold for approximately two hours. Shortly after the initial call he called back to report the dog was taken in.
Employees found a wallet in dining room of Wendy’s.
Nov. 25
A Treasure Lake resident reported that he she arrived home she found her front door open and was afraid there was someone in her house. Officers arrived and found the house to empty. The owner did not find anything out of the ordinary. It is believed the door was not shut tight.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Nov. 29 at approximately 9 p.m. an unknown male was observed damaging Christmas decorations on Glenwood Avenue in Glen Campbell Borough and was confronted by the owner of the residence. it is believed the unknown male returned to the residence and damaged more Christmas decorations. The unknown male used a blunt object to poke holes in five tires on two vehicles. The male is described at between 5’4” and 5’6” with blonde hair, approximately 14 or 15 years old. He was wrapped up in a blanket. A witness saw the same male at approximately 10:15 to 10:30 p.m. walking up Glenwood Avenue in the area of the Baptist church. The unknown male had his head covered and was wearing jeans. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Punxsutawney at 938-0510.
State Police at Ridgway
State Police at Ebensburg
State Police at Rockview
