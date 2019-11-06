.State Police at Clearfield
On Oct. 29 at 6:58 p.m., Sherri Sharpless, 39, of Houtzdale provided a false name and false information in an attempt to hinder the arrest of Thomas Lee Golding. She noted the name of the male was “Jeff Smith”. Golding was subsequently taken into custody based on felony warrants. Charges for hindering apprehension (felony) filed through MDJ Glass’ office.
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to Turnpike Avenue for a traffic complaint of a low hanging limb. Police were able to remove the limb.
Police responded to West Market Street for an altercation between a male and female. Police arrived and found the altercation was verbal and nothing physical had taken place.
Police responded to alarm along South Second Street. Police found the alarm was accidentally set off and no emergency existed.
Police are investigating an incident of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Police report a known female asked to use a vehicle for the evening and has failed to return it to the owner.
Police responded to South Fourth Street where a female attempted to steal a dog from the victim’s yard.
Police responded to West Pine Street for a residential alarm. Police found the residence to be secure. A search of the residence was also completed and nothing appeared to be disturbed.
Police were called regarding a theft of a wallet from a vehicle. The victim later called back advising they had located the wallet.
Police were called to Daisy Street for wire that had been pulled down. Police were assisted by members of the Clearfield Fire Dept. The wire was removed.
Police handled a minor accident where a bus had struck a parked car along Turnpike Avenue. No injuries were reported and both vehicles were able to be driven from the scene.
Police assisted EMS along Second Street with a mental health patient.
Police assisted Domestic Relations with attempting to serve a warrant along a Williams Street resident.
Lawrence Township
On Nov. 3, at 2:28 p.m., an officer was on patrol and observed a registration plate that had expired in Jan. 2019. The officer initiated a traffic stop. Upon making contact with the driver, MaryJo Kennedy, 59, of Clearfield, it was discovered that she had a warrant through the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office and the Clearfield Borough Police Department. During the traffic stop it was also discovered that Kennedy was under the influence of alcohol. Kennedy was ultimately taken to Clearfield County Jail and housed on her warrants. Charges for DUI and disorderly conduct are to be filed.
On Nov. 5, police were called to a single vehicle accident along Clearfield-Glen Richey Highway in the area of Old Erie Pike. Officers arrived on scene and found that a vehicle had traveled off the right hand berm and rolled on its side against a tree when the driver swerved to miss two deer. The driver was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for minor injuries and the vehicle was towed from the scene by Cummings Towing of Grampian.
Sandy Township
Nov. 1
False alarm at Staples.
A Treasure Lake resident reported receiving a message on her answering service that her computer was malfunctioning, and the caller wanted to send her money for the computer. When she called the number provided she realized it was a scam and did not provide any personal information.
A 49-year-old Merris Avenue woman reported that she and her 16-year-old son got into an argument over him going out with friends. The boy got violent with his mother before leaving the house fled from the house. He was later located in Reynoldsville. Officers handled the situation without incident. No injuries reported.
Nov. 2
A Uhaul truck driven by a 50-year-old Dubois woman struck an eve on a building in a storage unit on State Route 255. No injuries and minor damage reported.
A 59-year-old Dubois man reported that an employee took tools from a job site in Treasure Lake.
A DuBois woman reported that her estranged husband works at an area store and every time she goes to the store, he harasses her.
A vehicle driven by a 17-year-old Reynoldsville boy and a vehicle driven by a 65-year-old Rockton man collided at the intersection of Shaffer Road and Bee Line Highway. No injuries reported and both vehicles were driven from the scene.
Employees of the Blinker Sheetz turned over a small purse belonging to a Rossiter woman, that contained drug paraphernalia.
A 64-year-old Hanes Drive woman reported that her 57-year-old boyfriend assaulted her in there shared apartment. She stated he had been drinking a lot during the day. The woman had no fresh wounds and could not provide a consistent story as to what happened. She was assisted in finding somewhere else to stay for the night.
A Treasure Lake resident reported that someone broke a light for a second time in the yard of his residence.
Nov. 3
A Clear Run Road resident reported his mailbox was knocked off its post, causing $75 worth of damage.
False alarm at Sally Beauty Supply.
An Oklahoma Salem Road resident reported someone caused $100 worth of damage to his mailbox.
A 33-year-old Dixon Avenue man reported that someone put rude stickers on his vehicle.
A woman reported that she accidentally left $20 in an ATM Machine at Walmart. Investigation continues.
A 25-year-old DuBois man lost control of his vehicle when a deer ran out in front of him on Treasure Lake Road. The vehicle went off the road, hit a ditch and came to rest on its side. No injuries were reported, but officers suspected alcohol was involved, and after failing field sobriety testing, he was taken to the hospital for a blood alcohol test. Charges pending.
Nov. 4
A vehicle driven by a 30-year-old Reynoldsville woman and a vehicle driven by a 26-year-old Reynoldsville man collided on Blinker Parkway. The man had lost consciousness after the collision and was given Narcan before being taken to the hospital where he refused blood tests. The woman was transported to Penn Highlands for treatment. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
A 72-year-old Indian Hills woman reported finding drug paraphernalia in her home.
Officers received a report of a 30-year-old Dubois man acting strangely in the parking lot of the Blinker Sheetz. Officers located the man sitting in his vehicle. He told them he was stranded because his battery was dead. Officers handled the situation without incident.
A 25 year old man got into a physical fight with his sisters boyfriend at their Circle Road residence after the boyfriend was yelling at his sister. The boyfriend fled the scene prior to officers arrival.
Nov. 5
False alarm at a Treasure Lake residence.
Officers received reports of several mailboxes and light fixtures damaged or destroyed in Treasure Lake, Thunderbird Road, and Kiwanis Trail. The offenders were tracked through social media posts and were pulled over near in the parking lot of the Brady Street Subway. Three of the offenders were juveniles and were taken to the Police Station where their parents were contacted. The fourth is an 18-year-old Dubois man and was released to a relative. Charges pending. The Sandy Township Police Department is requesting that if you live on Thunderbird Road, Kiwanis Trail or in Treasure Lake and had damage done to your mailbox or property in the evening of Nov. 5, call police at 371-4220 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. or police dispatch number at 765-1533 during all other times.
A 40-year-old Treasure Lake man reported that his 25-year-old estranged girlfriend has been continually calling and texting him all hours of the day and night. Officers handled the situation without incident.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Oct. 26 at 8-9 a.m., it was reported that a juvenile was hunting and was punched in the face by Tracy Gaston, 56, of Rochester Mills. Charges have been filed through District Court 40-31-01.
On Oct. 31 at 2:13 p.m., troopers responded to Jefferson County Jail for a report of possible contraband. Upon their arrival, troopers took custody of suspected drug paraphernalia and conducted an interview with Brianna Hallowell, 24, of Emporium regarding a small vial that contained an unknown white suspect. The investigation is currently ongoing.
On Nov. 2 at 7:11 a.m., police were contacted by the landlord of a residence on Guzzo Road regarding a verbal argument she could hear from her tenants. Upon arrival at the scene, it was found out that the female living at the scene struck and shoved her live-in boyfriend. The boyfriend also verbally harassed and physically restrained the female. There were no observed or reported injuries besides a nail that was caused by the female herself. It was observed that there was a strong odor of marijuana in the residence.
Upon talking to the male, he related through questioning that there were drugs inside the residence. The male of this incident gave permission to search and seize the drugs/paraphernalia located in the bedroom and the items were seized. The male individual was then transported to DuBois Hospital due to mental instability. This investigation is still ongoing.
On Nov. 3 at approximately 9:51 a.m., a female arrived at the station to report an incident with her ex-husband. The female related that her ex-husband and herself were at the same bar the previous night when he started to call her explicit names and would not leave her alone. The ex-husband continued to follow and harass her throughout the night. She later that night arrived at a friend’s house and her ex-husband also traveled there, knowing she was there. The ex-husband would not leave the residence even though multiple individuals told him to leave because of his actions towards his ex-wife. This investigation is still ongoing.
On Nov. 4 at 7:19 p..m., police received a call from an individual regarding his mother being in a physical/verbal altercation with her husband. Upon arrival at the scene, it was determined that the female victim of this incident was verbally harassed as well as physically struck by the male suspect. The male suspect was not at the location of the scene upon arrival. There were no observed nor reported physical injuries to the female victim of this incident. This investigation is ongoing.
State Police at Ridgway
On Nov. 4 at 5:23 p.m., police responded to Oknefski Road for an active domestic. Upon arrival on scene, it was found a 29-year-old Ridgway woman had caused physical visible injuries to a 41-year-old Ridgway man and a 25-year-old Kersey woman. The suspect was taken into custody and arraigned on charges in front of Magisterial District Judge Martin. Bail was set at $5,000 unsecured.
State Police at Rockview
On Nov. 3 at 6:34 p.m., Jordan Suhoney, 18, of Wallaceton punched a 36-year-old Philipsburg man in the face.