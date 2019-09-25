Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
On Aug. 25, police responded to an incident of trespassing in which Devon Kliner, 21, of Winburne arrived at a residence on Trolley Street and kicked in the door to make entry. Klinger was verbally told a month prior to move out and not return. Charges of trespassing were filed through DM 46-3-03.
Clearfield Borough
Lawrence Township
On Sept. 24, at 5:19 p.m., officers responded to a report of a retail theft at Rural King. A male wearing a gray baseball cap, and a female with dark hair were reported to have been concealing items in the female’s purse. When confronted by staff the two refused to cooperate with them, and left the store in a black PT Cruiser. A license plate number was reported to police, providing two possible suspects. The investigation is open, and the names of the suspects are not being reported until video is received from Rural King to provide a positive identification.
Curwensville Borough
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
DuBois City Police
Sandy Township
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Sept. 5 at 2 p.m., police received a call from a Mahaffey couple who related that they hired John Sofronski of S & S Construction of Irvona to put a new roof on their house. Sonfronski has refused to return calls from the victim or PSP Punxutawney. Charges are pending approval from the Clearfield County District Attorney.
On Sept. 23, police responded to a crash on state Route 119 in which a driver lost control of a vehicle while negotiating a right curve. The car traveled off the West berm and rolled over, coming to a final rest facing east on the west berm of state Route 119. The driver sustained suspected minor injuries and was transported by Jefferson County EMS to Punxutawney Area Hospital. The driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. A passenger in the vehicle was transported via life flight to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh. The car sustained disabling damages and was towed from the scene.
State Police at Ridgway
On Sept. 24 at 5:47 p.m., Nathan Suranofsky, 26, of Johnsonburg was found to have stolen a handgun from the victim. The defendant then sold the stolen handgun to Joseph Davis, 31, of Johnsonburg, who is possibly a felon not allowed to possess. Suranofsky was jailed for a probation violation. Charges pending consultation with the District Attorney.
State Police at Ebensburg
State Police at Rockview
On Aug. 1, an unknown male called a 43-year-old Pleasant Gap female and purported himself to be a member of the Centre County Sheriff’s Office; he advised her she had a federal warrant for her arrest for failure to appear for jury duty, and he prompted her to remain on her cell phone while she drove to two separate locations to purchase gift cards and provide him with the card numbers to avoid going to jail on the warrant. Investigation continues.
On Sept. 20 15 4:12 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for summary traffic violations. The operator was in possession of a small amount of marijuana, methamphetamine, and related paraphernalia. Charges to be filed MDJ 49-3-03.
On Sept. 25 at 7:11 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle, DUI involved crash on U.S. Route 322, west of Hannah Furnace Road. Gheorghe A. Miller of Philipsburg passed out while driving and lost control of his vehicle while unconscious, causing the vehicle to swerve and hit another vehicle. All involved parties suffered moderate injuries and were treated at Mt. Nittany Medical Center. Operator of unit 1 was interviewed at Mt. Nittany Medical Center, signs of impairment were detected during the interview, and he admitted to taking pills prior to driving.