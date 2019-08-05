State Police at Clearfield
Officers investigated a report of residential burglary with force on Friday, July 26. A 70-year-old Clearfield woman had a lawn mower battery stolen and a door damaged at a property on the Curwensville-Tyrone Highway in Knox Township. Damage to the door was valued at $100 and the battery at $60.
———
Four Michigan residents received injuries in a one-vehicle crash Friday, Aug. 2. Officers reported Theresa L. Miniard of Pierson Michigan was operating a 2007 Chevrolet Uplander west on Interstate 80 near Mile Marker 123. The rear passenger tire of the vehicle blew out causing her to loose control of the vehicle.
The vehicle left the roadway and overturned several times. Miniard and three passengers, including 10-year-old and seven-year-old girls, were injured and transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for treatment.
———
A Houtzdale man was arrested Friday, Aug. 2, following a vehicle pursuit. Officers report they attempted to stop Douglas Domack, 23, who was operating a 2010 Honda Motor Co. sport bike for several summary violations. A vehicle pursuit went on for 16 miles through Brisbin, Houtzdale, Janesville and Fernwood areas during which his speed was in excess of 115 miles-per-hour.
Domack was apprehended in the Brisbin area. He was charged with fleeing, driving under the influence and received 85 summary violations.
Officers reported PSP would like to thank the public for assisting in the pursuit by pointing out the direction the bike turned at several locations during the chase.
———
Officers conducted impaired driving enforcement Saturday, Aug. 3 and Sunday, Aug. 4, along state Route 879. The results included one DUI arrest, one felony warrant served, four DUI contacts, two criminal arrests for drugs, three summary traffic arrests and 27 warnings issued for traffic offenses.
Clearfield Borough Police
Officers were notified of a theft of a package on West Fifth Avenue. The investigation is ongoing.
———
Officers were notified of an incident involving a scam with a former tenant. The investigation is ongoing.
———
Officers were dispatched to an incident involving a dog walking onto another property. The matter was determined to be a civil dispute.
———
Officers were dispatched to a verbal argument between two men on North Fifth Street.
———
Officers received a report of a missing wallet.
———
Police were dispatched to a disturbance involving a man and a woman arguing in an apartment on Bigler Avenue.
———
Officers were dispatched to a security alarm on East Pine Street. Officers arrived and found it was a false alarm.
Lawrence Township
Officers investigated a one-vehicle crash Friday, Aug. 2 on state Route 879 in Lawrence Township. William C. Bradley, 73, of Carrolltown was operating a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox west near the Clark Street Bridge when the vehicle struck a turkey that was flying in the road. The vehicle sustained disabling damage to the windshield obscuring Bradley’s view.
Bradley and three other passengers in the vehicle were not injured.
———
Charges will be filed against a St. Marys man following a traffic stop Sunday, Aug. 4. Officers stopped David A. Feldbauer, 40, for an obscured license plate, on South Second Street. During the investigation, Feldbauer was determined to be under the influence of alcoholic beverages. He ultimately provided a blood sample and was released to a sober individual. Charges will be filed pending test results.
Curwensville Boro
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
The state police fire marshal and the Reynoldsville Fire Department investigated a structure fire Wednesday, July 31, in Reynoldsville. The fire at the China 1 Restaurant, on East Main Street, owned by Michael Ruan, 39, of Reynoldsville, was determined to be accidental. Damages were estimated at $10,000. Ruan did not have insurance. No injuries were reported.
DuBois City
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsy
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.