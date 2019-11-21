Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Nov. 18 at 2:49 p.m., police recovered a found snow blower on the 100-block of Royer Lane. Anyone with information about the snow blower is asked to contact PSP Clearfield. Investigation continues.
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to a residence on Spruce Grove Lane for a reported domestic. Upon arrival, police viewed a woman crying. The female said the altercation was only verbal and she refused to provide the name of the other actor.
———
Police responded to a minor motor vehicle accident on East Market Street. No injuries were reported and both vehicle were driven from the scene.
———
Police responded to a physical domestic on Bigler Avenue. Upon arrival, it was found that two females were in a fight with one another. Both females were cited for their actions.
———
Police responded to a residence on Second West Avenue for a verbal domestic. Upon arrival, police met with a male who informed officers that his girlfriend was inside the residence and would not give him his blanket. The situation was handled and no charges were filed.
———
Police responded to a report of a suspicious male on Nichols Street near the West Side Church. The male was to be walking on the steps of the Church and acting strange. Contact was made with the male and he was informed not to walk on church property. The male stated he understood and left the area.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.