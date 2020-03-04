Clearfield Borough
While on patrol, an officer witnessed a large box truck in the ditch on Route 879. The driver stated that he tried missing two deer that ran out in front of him and swerved off the roadway. The truck had to be pulled out of the ditch by a wrecker. The truck was able to be driven away under its own power.
———
Police responded to a psychological emergency at a residence on Daisy Street. One female requested transport to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a mental health evaluation.
———
Police responded to a noise complaint in the area of East Locust and North Fourth Streets. Upon arrival, it was found that a male and female were engaged in a verbal argument. Both individuals were warned for their actions.
———
Police responded to a residence on North Fourth Street. Contact was made with a female who held an active warrant through this department. The female was able to satisfy the warrant on scene.
———
Police responded to the area of Ogden Avenue and South Sixth Street for a large tree that had fallen during a severe thunderstorm. The tree was laying on the power lines and over Ogden Avenue. Clearfield Fire Department arrived on scene and began cutting up the tree.
Lawrence Township
On Feb. 5 at 1 p.m., an officer responded to Swisher Concrete Products Inc. for a report of a bad check. This officer received information that John J. Sofronski Jr., 45, of Irvona was given notice that his check bounced for insufficient funds but neglected to respond to the notice. Due to these circumstances, the officer filed charges for bad checks against Sofronski.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Monday at 11:40 p.m., Joseph Small, 28, of La Jose came to PSP Punxsutawney to report that a woman struck him in the right eye causing a black and blue bruise with a small superficial scratch at a residence on the 200-block of Kitchen Lane, Chest Township. The woman, Victoria Small, 26, of La Jose, was arrested for simple assault and taken to Clearfield County Jail. The man was charged with summary harassment against the woman. All charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.
State Police at Rockview
On Monday at 3:58 a.m., a crash occurred on I-80 east near Jacksonville Road, Marion Township, Centre County. A skid/pallet was in the middle of the right lane of travel and struck the under carriage of a vehicle driven by Ronald L. Wisor, 59, of Woodland. After initial impact, the vehicle continued approximately one mile before coming to final rest off the roadway. No injuries were reported from this crash.
———
On Monday at 2:21 a.m., police made contact with a 39-year-old Morrisdale man inside Snappy’s Convenience Store, Mill Street, Milesburg Borough, Centre County. After an on scene investigation, the man was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Charges are pending.