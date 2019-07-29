State Police at Clearfield
PSP is currently investigating a burglary that occurred on July 29 at 12:08 a.m. at the Curwensville Moose, 945 Bailor Rd., Curwensville.. During the burglary, a male removed approximately $8,000 in cash. A suspect is known. Charges of burglary are forthcoming. Anyone in the area of the Moose at this time who may have witnessed anything is asked to contact 857-3800 to further aid the investigation.
———
On July 29 at 8:32 a.m., it was reported that on July 28 at approximately 12:45 a.m. unknown persons drove a side-by-side through the 84-year-old victim’s yard on Empire Road in Morris Township, leaving ruts. The only description of the vehicle was that it had LED lights around the bottom. Anyone with information is asked to call PSP at 857-3800.
Lawrence Township
On July 28 at noon, police were called to investigate a theft from a motor vehicle on Good Street in Lawrence Township. The suspect removed several items of clothing from the saddle bags of a motorcycle. At 7 p.m., Andrew P. Seaburn, 33, of Clearfield was located by PSP in Woodland and had in his possession the stolen items along with a handgun. Firearm charges are pending through PSP Clearfield and theft charges are pending through Lawrence Township Police. Investigation continues.
———
Police responded to a three-vehicle crash on July 19 at 5:30 p.m. near Clearfield Shawville Highway in the parking lot of McDonald’s. Upon arrival, police found while in the drive-thru, a West Decatur male removed his foot from the brake of his vehicle, striking a Clearfield female stopped in front of him in the rear bumper. The male then reversed, striking a female from Maryland in the front bumper of her vehicle. No injuries were reported and the West Decatur male was cited at District Court 46-3-02.
DuBois City
July 26
At 5:54 p.m. DuBois Police were dispatched to the 100-block of West Weber Avenue, for a report of several juveniles in a abandoned building. Police responded to the location and checked the building. Police were unable to locate anyone in the building and cleared.
———
At 6:39 p.m. Police were dispatched to the City Park to the pavilion near the skate park in reference to a disturbance. Police arrived on scene and learned that two juveniles got into a physical altercation. Police made contact with both juveniles and charges are pending against the one juvenile.
———
At 6:41 p.m. Police were dispatched to the 100-block of DuBois Street, for a report of several people fighting in the kitchen of the residence. Police arrived on scene and found that all parties were separated. Upon speaking with all parties no one wanted anyone charges. Police cleared.
———
At 7:58 p.m. Police were dispatched to the City Park for a report of juvenile causing a disturbance. Police arrived on scene and found the juvenile had damaged to a set of grandstands. Further investigation.
———
At 9:26 p.m. Police were dispatched to a business at the 700 block of East DuBois Street, for a report of male following a juvenile inside and outside of the business. Police arrived on scene and the male in question was gone.
———
At 11:01 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence at the 100 block of Fuller Avenue, the check the welfare of a male yelling. Police arrived on scene and made contact with the male in question. Police learned everything was okay.
June 27
At 7:45 a.m. DuBois Police were dispatched to the intersection of North Brady Street and East Park Avenue, for a report of a two vehicle accident. Police arrived on scene and determined that both vehicle were drivable, no one was injured. Police determined that one of the females was under the influence of alcohol. The female was taken into custody for the suspicion of Driving Under the Influence of alcohol, transported to Penn Highland ER for a legal blood draw and then released. Charges are pending the lab results.
———
At 9:37 p.m. DuBois Police were dispatched to the laundromat at the intersection of West Long Avenue and Jared Street, for a report of a male passed out inside the building. Police arrived on scene and determined the male was highly intoxicated. The male was arrested for bublic drunkenness and transported to Clearfield County Jail, where he was placed on a 48 hour detainer.
State Police at Ridgway
PSP rsponded to a two-vehicle crash that occurred July 29 at 9:28 a.m. on SR 255/Bennetts Valley Highway in Jay Township. A 2018 Toyota RAV4 driven by Floyd M. McAfoose, 81, of St. Marys, was traveling south on SR 255 near the truck stopping lane. a second vehicle was traveling north. As McAfoose steered to the left to avoid a truck in the truck lane slowing in front of him, he struck the second vehicle. There were no injuries. McAfoose was cited for limitations on overtaking on the left.