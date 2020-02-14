Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Friday at 7:46 a.m., police responded to a crash on Fullerton Street just east of Airstream Way. A silver Hyundai Santa Fe was following a white Chevrolet Express. The Express turned left to enter the parking lot of the Hite Company. The Santa Fe struck the Express from behind as it turned. No injuries were reported, and both vehicles were driven from the scene.
Curwensville Borough
No report
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
Feb. 13
Officer received several reports of a nude man walking down Oklahoma Salem Road waving at cars. Officers were unable to locate the man.
———
A Greenwood Cemetery Road resident reported that their garbage cans were damaged and thrown in their driveway.
Feb. 12
Officers responded to Treasure Lake for a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival at the Smuggles Road residence, the male caller told police that the woman at the residence would not let him use the restroom and would not leave the door open. Officers handled the situation without incident.
Feb. 11
A Pacific Avenue man reported that he had he sold a smoker through Craigs List, and the person who was interested in purchasing it sent a check for over the amount of the sale, asking him to cash the check and send the excess back to him. After the check did not clear, the purchaser asked the man to wire him $1,600 so he could write another check. The man did so, then realized it may be a scam.
Feb. 10
A man reported someone attempted to take the catalytic converter out of his truck while it was parked at Miller Brothers Furniture on Slab Run Road.
———
Petco management reported an employee had taken over $500 from the store by doing fraudulent returns. Investigation continues.
———
A 75-year-old Kilmer Road man reported receiving a call from a man claiming to be from Microsoft wanting bank account information to pay a past due balance. The man recognized it as a scam call and hung up on the caller.
———
A 35-year-old Hanes Drive woman called police when her 16-year-old daughter began being disrespectful and was acting out. Officers handled the situation without incident.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Wednesday at 1:21 p.m., police received a call regarding the back door of a residence located on the 100-block of Second Street, Henderson Township, Jefferson County which had been broken into. Upon arrival at the scene, it was determined that the back door of the residence was forced open with a pry tool. Nothing in the residence was observed nor reported to be taken. This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to call police at 938-0510.
———
On Feb. 5 at 3:51 p.m., police received a report of a possible PFA violation on the 1500-block of Robertsville Road, Bell Township, Jefferson County. This investigation is currently ongoing.
———
As of Feb. 4, police are investigating a Childline report on Clinton Street, Canoe Township, Indiana County. The investigation is ongoing.
———
On Jan. 18 at 2:36 a.m., a 40-year-old Punxsutawney woman was stopped for a summary traffic violations on Church Alley, Punxsutawney Borough, Jefferson County. The woman was determined to be under the influence. Charges have been filed at Magisterial District Judge Douglas R. Chambers’s office.
State Police at Ridgway
On Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., police were contacted to investigate the passing of a U.S. $20 bill at a location on the 18000-block of Bennetts Valley Highway, Jay Township, Elk County. Upon investigating the incident, it was determined that a known man entered the location and purchased a pack of cigarettes with a counterfeit U.S. $20 bill. This investigation continues and charges will be filed accordingly.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Wednesday at 9:43 a.m., a traffic stop was conducted on Mill Street in Milesburg Borough, Centre County. Marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia was seized, and Richard Rash, 59, of Snow Shoe was arrested.
———
On Wednesday at 12:58 a.m., police investigated an incident of driving under the influence involving a known man on North Eagle Valley Road in Boggs Township, Centre County.
———
On Monday at 9:55 a.m., an incident occurred as police conducted a traffic stop on I-99 North, Benner Township, Centre County. Further investigation revealed the driver, Connor Roose, 18, of Everett was under the influence and in possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
———
On Feb. 4 at 1:46 p.m., a known 16-year-old Spring Mills girl caused a disturbance on Penns Valley Road, Penn Township, Centre County.
———
On Feb. 1 at 11:11 a.m., police were contacted by the New York Police Department Fugitive Task Force. They had information indicating that Desmond Rhodes, 31, of Middle Village, N.Y. was located at the 100-block of Sports Camp Drive, Haines Township, Centre County. Rhodes was wanted out of New York City for robbery and assault charges. Troopers made contact with Rhodes and transported him to Centre County Correction Facility where he was lodged pending extradition to New York.