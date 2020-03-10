State Police at Clearfield
On Thursday, police received a call to respond to Clearfield County Jail for an incident of contraband that was found on an inmate who was being processed into the jail. Charges of contraband are pending.
———
On March 2, police received a report of harassment. Upon investigation, it was found a woman had been harassing another woman over a man which both were talking to. The suspect had gone to the victim’s residence and place of employment while sending threatening text messages to the victim. The suspect was charged at Magisterial District Judge J. Michael Morris’s office.
———
Sometime between Sunday at 11:30 p.m. and Monday at 6:30 a.m., unknown suspect(s) entered a 61-year-old West Decatur man’s garage on the 3000-block of Long Run Road, Boggs Township, and removed a 2012 Polaris Ranger 500. The UTV is described as red with a silver homemade roof. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield at 857-3800.
———
On Friday at 11:12 p.m., police arrested Terry Ball, 56, of Morann after an incident of domestic violence on the 100-block of North Railroad Street, Woodward Township. Charges have been filed.
———
On Feb. 5 at 8:34 a.m., police arrested Kennita Sones, 34, of Morrisdale for driving under the influence on Hidden Valley Road, Bradford Township.
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to Northwest Fourth Avenue for a gas leak. It was determined that a propane tank was leaking. The Clearfield Fire Department arrived on scene to handle the situation.
———
A child was found walking along East Walnut Street after he had snuck out of the residence. The mother was located immediately.
———
A female was taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation after a 302 warrant was filed on her.
———
Police were called to assist the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office with a man who had fled from them along Leavy Avenue. Officers were able to catch the man who was found to have an active warrant.
———
Police are investigating a hit and run accident that occurred along North Third Street.
———
Police responded to a residence along Pennsylvania Avenue for an alarm. Police found the homeowner had set it off by accident.
———
Police responded to East Market Street for a disturbance. Police found a man and woman had engaged in a verbal altercation. During the alteration the man had made threats of self-harm and was taken for a mental health evaluation.
———
Police are investigating possession of controlled substances after a vehicle stop yielded paraphernalia and methamphetamine.
———
Police responded to a residence along North Fifth Street in an attempt to serve a mental health warrant. Upon reaching the residence a male had eluded officers. He was found to have an active warrant for his arrest through the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office.
———
Police assisted EMS with an incident along Leavy Avenue.
———
A woman will be facing charges after she had attempted to alter a drug test at the Clearfield County Probation Office.
———
A woman was found to have an active warrant and was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia after police located her at a residence along Fulton Street. The woman was transported to the jail.
Curwensville Borough
Police responded to a 911 hang-up call on Lippert Street. Once on scene, it was determined that there was no emergency occurring and police were able to clear from the scene without further incident.
———
While on patrol, police observed damage done to an Ann Street address in which an excavator had been driven up the roadway and had caused damage.
———
Police responded to a fuel spill at the intersection of Filbert Street and State Street in which the Rescue Hose and Ladder Company was able to clear the spill from the roadway.
———
Police were contacted concerning an issue of harassment along Filbert Street where the individual stated the neighbor children were harassing his dog. Police contacted the parents of the children about the incident.
———
Police were advised by the Street Department of children possibly playing on the ledge below Lincoln Avenue overlooking Route 879 in which it could be a danger of the children falling. Police were able to contact the persons, a mother and child and determined their safety was not at risk.
———
Police located a suspicious vehicle parked in Irvin Park and later located the owner in another section or Irvin Park. Nothing criminal in nature was found to be occurring.
———
Police assisted a truck driver with getting an excavator from Ann Street to Fuel On by stopping traffic to ensure the safety of persons and property in the area.
———
Police were contacted concerning a civil matter at a local business in which they were referred to contact other agencies concerning the matters.
———
Police responded to an Anderson Street residence for a reported domestic in which a woman had thrown a man’s items out of the house and onto the sidewalk. No items were damaged and the parties were advised to proceed with their disputes in a civil manner and to go through the court system if need be.
———
Police located a knife in a juvenile’s backpack at the Curwensville High School. The situation was handled by police at the scene and appropriate charges were filed.
———
Police were contacted concerning a possible theft at a Fourth Avenue address. The investigation is ongoing.
———
Police responded to two harassment situations at Ridgeview Elder Care in which persons on scene and involved with the incidents did not wish to pursue any charges.
———
Police were contacted in reference to a check the welfare complaint on Grandview Avenue.
———
Police were contacted concerning a theft from a motor vehicle from a Fourth Avenue address in which it was later learned to be civil in nature and the complainant was advised to file a civil claim.
———
Police were contacted concerning an Anderson Avenue address and trespassing of known individuals. The individuals were not located on the property at the time of the call to police.
———
Police responded to a mental health incident at the Curwensville House. The individual was transported by ambulance from the scene.
———
An Anderson Avenue resident reported that individuals are continuing to trespass at an Anderson Avenue address and had also shot an arrow onto their property, which was located by the complainant.
———
Police warned a juvenile of his actions at the Curwensville High School after a student threw a Chromebook at a wall.
———
Police handled an incident involving a tobacco violation at the Curwensville High School.
———
Police responded to Schofield Street residence in reference to an individual claiming that his roommate had threatened him with a weapon.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Tuesday at 2:01 a.m., police observed a 29-year-old Reynoldsville man stopping along Route 322, Brady Township and becoming sick. While speaking with him, signs of impairment were observed, and an odor of burnt and raw marijuana was evident coming from within the vehicle. A search of the vehicle resulted in finding a small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia belonging to the driver and the rear seat passenger. The driver was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence and possession of marijuana and paraphernalia along with other summary traffic charges pending blood results. The passenger, a 30-year-old Reynoldsville man, was charged for possession of a small amount of marijuana along with possession of paraphernalia. Charges will be filed through Magisterial District Judge Patrick N. Ford’s office.
———
On March 4 at 10:35 p.m., an incident occurred as Brittany Hibbard, 28, of DuBois was driving under the influence of an uncontrolled substance on Lee Road, Union Township. Hibbard was taken into custody and sent to Clearfield County Jail.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.