Clearfield Borough Police
Police were notified of a vehicle accident on Williams Street between a vehicle and borough property. Police did get in contact with the driver who will be cited for not reporting the incident.
———
Police were dispatched to an incident involving trespassing on Fifth Street. It was reported a man entered a neighbor’s property and threw an object at him. The incident is under investigation.
———
Police came in contact with a wanted man on Fifth Street. The man was taken into custody.
———
Police received a report of an assault that occurred on South Second Street. The suspect involved was arrested.
———
Police received a report of a lost dog in the area of Spruce Street. The dog was located and given back to its owner.
———
Police responded to a report of trespassing on Elk Avenue. It was reported that a unknown man was on the property. Upon arrival, it was determined man in question was working for an insurance company and had permission to be on the property.
———
Police were notified of a incident involving lost mail. It was reported a package had been delivered to the wrong address. Post office workers were unable to retrieve the package from the incorrect address it was delivered to. The incident is under investigation.
———
Police conducted a welfare check for an individual on Spruce Street. The individual was found to be OK.
———
Police received a report of harassment on Williams Street. The incident is under investigation.
Lawrence Township
An incident of theft or scam remains under investigation. Officers reported on Oct. 31, an unknown man entered a gas station on state Route 879 and attempted to pay for a small item with a large cash bill. During the exchange of money, the customer requested change for the large cash bill.
There was confusion in the exchange and the man left the store with $80 more than what he had when he entered the store.
———
Officers apprehended a Grampian couple Nov. 5 following an incident of retail theft. Officers responded to 100 Supercenter Dr., Clearfield, for a complaint and discovered Jack Johnson, 39, and Natashia Johnson, 35, had taken multiple items from a store, concealed them on themselves and fled the store when the store’s asset protection attempted to apprehend them.
Officers intercepted the couple in their car before they were able to exit the parking lot and were able to recover some of the stolen items. Charges are pending.
———
An investigation continues for theft of funds at a Clearfield healthcare center. Officers report they investigated a report from a resident that $40 was missing from the drawer in her room.
———
A burglary occurred at a camp located along Caledonia Pike. Officers reported investigating an incident where unknown people gained access to a 53-year-old Clearfield man’s camp while it was unattended and took several items including a tree stand, a trail camera, a fishing vest and a mirror. They are believed to be operating a gold-colored, single cab Chevrolet pickup truck with a wooden bed. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lawrence Township Police Department.
———
Three people were arrested following an incident of criminal trespassing and public drunkenness at a home on Bloomington-Glen Richey Highway. On Nov. 17, officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress. The person making the complaint reported there were several people in a home that should be vacant. Officers made contact with Shawn Moriarty, 39; Thor Meyers, 32; and Amie Myers, 32; who were all inside the residence. All three were taken into custody . A citation was filed against Moriarity who was on probation. Thor Myers was taken to the Clearfield County Jail on outstanding warrants.
———
A Mahaffey man received a citation following a two-vehicle accident Thursday, Nov. 21, in Lawrence Township. Officers report Bryan Sheeder, operating a 2011 Ford Escape, struck the rear of a school bus stopped at a railroad crossing near the intersection of Washington Avenue and Airstream Lane. No injuries were reported.
———
A Kentucky man was cited following a traffic accident Thursday, Nov. 21 on River Road, Clearfield. Roger G. Reese, 65, of Shelbyville, Ky., struck a train bridge causing disabling damage to his 2020 Western Star. Reese was cited for failing to obey instructions of an official traffic-control device.
State Police at DuBois
No injuries were reported in a one-vehicle accident Friday on Interstate 80 in Washington Township, Jefferson County. Officers report Roger A. Mora-Chinchilla, 59, of Landing, N.J., was operating a 1999 International Harvester Eagle hauling a load of plastic pipe when wind gusts caught the pipe and began lifting the trailer. Mora-Chinchilla attempted to straighten out the truck and trailer but struck the guide rail causing minor damage to the truck. After impacting the guide rail the truck overturned loosing its load of pipe. The driver was wearing his seatbelt.
DuBois City
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsy
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
The state police fire marshal and the Rossiter Fire Co. investigated an fire Friday at a home located at 162 Stoneburg Rd., Canoe Township, Indiana County. The structure, owned by John Mahoney, 54, of Manassass, Va., sustained damage estimated at $150,000. The cause is undetermined. No injuries were reported.
State Police at Rockview
No report.