State Police at Clearfield
On July 30 at approximately 2 a.m. on Fulton Street, Morris Township, a 23-year-old male from Grassflat assaulted a 19-year-old female from Karthaus at the Carpathian Club parking lot at 129 Fulton St., Hawk Run. The male grabbed the 19 female and slammed her to the ground on several occasions. The victim sought treatment at UPMC Altoona several hours later and was diagnosed with a concussion, black and blue eye, several scratches and bruises on her arms and legs. The male was arrested and the investigation is ongoing.
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to a physical altercation between a male and female on E. 10th Street.
———
Police were notified that an employee of the fair was to have had a firearm and had discharged it into the air during the early morning. Police located the male and found him to be in possession of multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia and controlled substances.
———
Police conducted a welfare check for an elderly male on E 10th Street.
———
Police were notified of a theft that occurred on East Locust Street. The investigation is ongoing.
———
Police assisted an individual unlock his vehicle.
———
Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle on Daisy Street. Police searched the area with negative results.
———
Police responded to a mental health incident on West Pine Street. Police transported the individual to the hospital where he was released to hospital staff.
———
Police made contact with a suspicious individual who was sleeping inside his vehicle. The individual was to be tired and wanted to sleep before continuing to drive.
Lawrence Township
On July 30, LTPD received a pair of keys found alongside Graham Street in Hyde. If anyone has any information regarding the owner of the keys please contact the Lawrence Township Police Department.
———
Police are investigating the theft of a Vera Bradley wallet that was taken out of the victim’s purse in the fitting rooms of the Good Will Store on 1800 Daisy St. Ext. on July 30 at 5:15 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lawrence Township Police Department.
———
Police responded to Glen Richey Highway on July 31 at 6 a.m. for a report of a verbal domestic taking place at the complainant’s address. It was later learned that Danielle Aughenbaugh, 34, was wanted through the Sheriff’s department and was housed in CCJ. Aughenbaugh’s property was searched and several pieces of paraphernalia and unidentified pills were found with her belongings. Charges are pending.
———
Police responded to a report of burglary at 634 Boyce St. in Clearfield on May 19. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that Michael Garito, 38, of Clearfield, had entered the residence through an unlocked window and unlawfully took into his possession a Nintendo Switch gaming system, charging station, controller and multiple games when the victim was on vacation. Garito was taken into custody and transported to the Clearfield County Jail where he was housed on his charges.
On July 29, a tractor trailer driven by a 28-year-old Springfield, Mass. man struck a curb while pulling out of the Falls Creek Sheetz onto Rich Highway, causing it to get stuck. Two tow trucks were on scene to assist pulling the truck from the concrete curb to prevent it from hitting a utility pole. Once freed the truck was driven from the scene.
———
On July 29, a 36-year-old DuBois man lost control of his vehicle on Clear Run Road when his tire came off the rim after he swerved to miss a deer. The vehicle ran off the road and came to rest in a wooded area. No injuries reported.
———
On July 30, a Highland Street Ext. resident reported that her 2-year-old Great Dane and two puppies ran off. She later reported the 2-year-old returned home, but they are still looking for the puppies.
———
On July 30, a resident reported that a 20-year-old retail employee came to her house in the guise of dropping off a sales flyer, the day after she was in the store, and he had asked her to confirm her address for their records. The retail establishment was made aware of the incident and is handling it internally.
———
On July 30, officers dealt with a 73-year-old Florida man who was loitering in Napoli’s and the VA Clinic. The man was traveling and was staying in his car. Officers handled the situation without incident.
———
On July 30, a pick-up driver reported that while he was parked and sleeping in his vehicle in the Pilot parking lot, his truck was hit by a tractor trailer while it was attempting to back into a parking spot next to him. The tractor trailer driver denied hitting the pick-up until damage to his truck was pointed out. Officers handled the situation without incident.
State Police at Punxsy
On July 27 at 8:46 p.m., PSP arrested Jeffery Johnson, 48, of Knox Dale for DUI of alcohol at Franklin Avenue and Main Street, Brookville Borough Jefferson County. Charges are pending through District Court 54-3-03.
———
On July 28 at 7 p.m., police responded to Sandy Hill Road, Ringgold Township Jefferson County for terroristic threats. Ryan Snyder, 39, of Mayport made terroristic threats and smacked a 29-year-old female from Mayport in the face. Charges were filed in District Court 54-3-01 and a warrant for Snyder was issued. Anyone with information on Snyders location is to contact PSP Punxsy at 938-0510.
———
On July 23 at 2:10 p.m., a known female victim reported she was scammed via telephone by an unknown male using the alias “Robin Ray.” The victim was instructed to purchase two Walmart gift cards in the amount of $500 each. The victim proved the card numbers to the unknown individual and all money was immediately drawn off of the gift cards.
Any person receiving a telephone call giving notification of winning a sweepstakes, an extended vehicle warranty, a dream vacation, or anything similar should immediately hang up the phone. Do not provide these individuals with any personal, bank account, or gift card information.
———
On July 31, a citation was issued for Gateway Lodge 14870 Route 36, Barnett Township, Jefferson County for a liquor law violation. On Feb. 10, 17, 24; April 14, 28; May 12 and 26, 2019, alcoholic beverages were sold on a Sunday after 2 a.m.
These charges will be brought before an Administrative Law Judge who has the authority to impose penalties ranging from $50-$1,000 for minor offenses and up to $5,000 for more serious offenses. In addition, the ALJ can also impose a license suspension or revocation of the license based on the severity of the charge brought. The ALJ can also mandate training for the licensee in an effort to educate them on the requirements of being a licensee.
———
On July 30 at 6:13 p.m., a crash occurred on Barnett Hill Road located in Canoe Township, Indiana County. Christopher Pearce, 21, or Punxsutawney was negotiating a right curve while attempting to pick up a phone charger. The vehicle went off the roadway into an embankment rendering the vehicle disabled. The vehicle was towed and charges for careless driving were filed against Pearce at District Court 40-3-01.
State Police at Ridgway
July 30, PSP investigated a trespassing incident at the Ridgway Commons Apartments. Scott Lowe, 42, of Wilcox was found to be on the property after being given verbal notice to stay off the property. Charges are pending in District Court 59-3-2 for defiant trespass.
———
Between July 30 and July 31, PSP investigated the theft of a PA State inspection sticker from the window of the victim’s vehicle between the listed dates. Anyone with information about this theft is asked to call Ridgway PSP.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
Police were called to West Main Street, Millheim Borough on July 22 at 11:38 p.m. for a domestic incident. A 27-year-old male was arrested for engaging physically with his girlfriend and her sister.
———
On July 31 at 9:05 a.m., police responded to a single vehicle crash on SR 550, South of Buffalo Road in Halfmoon Township, Centre County. The vehicle being driven by an 82-year-old male was traveling South on SR 550 when the driver fell asleep, entered oncoming traffic, and struck a utility pole located right of SR 550. The driver was not wearing his seatbelt and suffered injuries. He was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center by Port Matilda EMS. The driver was cited for the crash.
PSP was assisted on scene by Port Matilda Fire Company and Port Matilda EMS.
———
On July 30, police responded to a single vehicle crash on SR 322 Port Matilda Highway, Rush Township at 4:52 p.m. The crash occurred as the driver was traveling West on SR 322 approaching the intersection with Laurel Acres Lane. The driver swerved to the right side of the roadway and sideswiped a guide rail. There was minor damage to the guide rail. The drive then continued in the West bound lane and left the scene. PennDOT was notified of the damaged guide rail.
———
On July 4 on the 400-block of Goss Hollow Lane, Taylor Township in Centre County at 5:54 p.m., David Lewis, 56, of Tyrone pulled his vehicle off the roadway and approached a trooper’s patrol vehicle. Upon contacting the individual, troopers sensed an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanation from Lewis. After further investigation, Lewis was placed under arrest for DUI and charges were filed through MDJ 49-3-03.