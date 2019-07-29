State Police at Clearfield
It was reported to PSP on that a 64-year-old female and 73-year-old male, both of Philipsburg, were scammed out of $1,100 on July 17. An unkknown person posing as one fo their friends on Facebook set them up. The scammer contacted them on a app called Hangout. The scammer related that they have a large amount of money for them but they needed to pay “fees” to receive that money. It is urged that no one should respond to unknown persons asking for money or gift cards in order to receive a large amount of money in return.
———
State police responded to a domestic incident on Ida Street in Chester Hill involving a 39-year-old male and a 28-year-old female, both of Philipsburg on July 22. Police interviewed the victim and the male was arrested and placed in the Clearfield County Jail and was charged with strangulation.
The female suffered minor injuries consistent with her account of the incident.
———
A 39-year-old Curwensville woman reported her swimming pool had been drained along Ridge Avenue. The investigation determined that Harry Fye, 93, and John Errigo, 58, both of Curwensville went onto the victim’s property and drained her pool without permission. The suspects told troopers that they drained the pool because they were concerned about mosquitos.
Trespass charges are pending.
———
Saturday at 3 p.m. Thomas Spell, 59, of Huntingdon was driving a 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander south on Brisbin Street in Houtzdale when he ran the redlight at the intersection with Elizabeth Street and collided with a 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee operated by Dawn Dixon, 51, of Houtzdale.
Both drivers were transported to Tyrone Regional Health Network by Houtzdale-Ramey EMS for treatment
DuBois City
Police were dispatched to a W. Scribner Avenue address to speak with a female in reference to a welfare check. The male advised that the female has a past history of drug usage and has been calling asking for money and not making sense. Upon arrival, police spoke with the female who appeared to okay and not under the influence of anything. Police cleared the call knowing she was okay and made contact with the caller advising the same.
———
Police made contact with three individuals outside of Coyote Joe’s who were igniting fireworks. Officers heard and observed them while handling a prior call. Police made contact and advised them to go home for the night.
———
Police were dispatched to a West Scribner Avenue apartment for a suspicious odor coming from the apartment below the callers. Officers did not detect any odors. Cleared without incident.
Sandy Township
July 23
False alarm at Station 101
———
A 70-year-old DuBois man reported receiving two phone calls from a male stating he was from the Social Security Administration and that the man’s Social Security number had been compromised. The caller was requesting personal information and the man recognized he call as a scam and did not provide any information.
———
A 28-year-old Treasure Lake woman called police when she got into a custody dispute with her ex-fiancé and they could not determine who would take their 15-month-old. Officers handled the situation without incident.
July 24
A vehicle driven by a 36-year-old DuBois man pulled from a turning lane, into a travel lane at the intersection of Bee Line Highway and Shaffer Road into the path of a vehicle driven by a DuBois woman, causing the two to collide. Moderate damage and no injuries reported.
July 25
Officers received a report of damage to property on a right of way access road off of Acorn Lane in Treasure Lake. Neighbors reported an ongoing issue with vehicles traveling down the road.
———
A 66-year-old DuBois man reported receiving a fraudulent call from a man claiming to be from the Social Security Administration and wanting personal information. The man recognized it as being a scam and terminated the call.
Yesterday a 25-year-old Rossiter woman was arrested for DUI-alcohol following a traffic stop on Orchard Avenue in Punxsutawney. The investigation continues.
Saturday at 9:30 p.m. Stephan Tingle, 59, of Brockway was driving a 2014 Dodge Durango south on SR-255 in Jay Township, Elk County and Joshua Craig, 33, of St. Marys was driving north in a 2002 Lesus IS300 when both vehicles simultaneously hit an elk that had run onto the roadway.
All involved were wearing seat belts and no injuries were reported.
