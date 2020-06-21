State Police at Clearfield
State police observed a vehicle parked halfway on the roadway in the 1800-block of Clark Road in Knox Township on June 6 at 12:44 a.m. Allesia Aughenbaugh, 32, of Clearfdield was in the driver’s seat and the smell of burnt marijuana was coming from the vehicle. The vehicle was searched and a small amount of marijuana, methamphetamine and paraphernalia were found. Charges were filed.
———
A 53-year-old Coalport male reported the front windshield of his 2004 Freightliner truck was smashed by a blunt object, possibly a hammer by an unknown actor sometime between May 28 and May 31. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police.
———
A 20-inch 5 HP yellow and green Yard Man push mower worth $150 was stolen along the Krebbs Highway in Boggs Township on May 29. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police.
———
A 43-year-old West Decatur woman reported a window on her camper was damaged along the Old Erie Pike in Boggs Township sometime between May 26 and May 27 and she suspects it was vandalism. Damage is estimated at $50. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
State Police at Rockview
State police are investigating a theft at the Minit Mart in Philipsburg, Centre County on May 31.
———
On June 5, state police responded to North 2nd Street in Philipsburg for a harassment involving juveniles. All victims refused to cooperate.
———
Friday at 12:50 a.m. Kristine Hockenberry, 28, of Morrisdale was observed in her vehicle while it was parked at Minit Mart in Decatur Township. The odor of marijuana was coming from the vehicle. The vehicle was searched and Hockenberry was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana, a juvenile marijuana plant and paraphernalia. Charges were filed.
———
State police are investigating alleged sexual assaults that occurred between June 23, 2010 and June 23. 2011.
Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at DuBois
State police are investigating a reported rape/sexual assault of a minor on Elm Street in Brockway, Jefferson County, on June 9.
———
Thursday at 9:14 p.m. Stephanie Milan, 34, of Macungie was driving a 2014 Honda CRV on Interstate 80 westbound near mile marker 96 in Sandy Township when her vehicle struck a deer that had run onto the roadway. Milan was wearing her seat belt and a 2-year-old male passenger was in a child safety seat and no one was injured.
———
Friday at 3:24 p.m. Keith Singleton, 54, of Clairton was driving a 1991 Peterbilt 320 westbound on I-80 near mile marker 103 in Union Township when he decelerated for road construction traffic and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle began to fishtail and it struck the guiderail and overturned. Singleton was wearing a seat belt and suffered a minor injury and was transported to Penn Highlands DuBois for treatment.
———
Tuesday at 9:22 p.m. Jennifer French, 41, of Erie was driving a 2004 Volkswagen Beetle east on I-80 near mile marker 103 in Sandy Township when she became distracted and lost control of the vehicle, which travelled off the road and struck an embankment. She was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. The vehicle sustained disabling damage.
DuBois City Police
Police were called to a Locust Street address for an activated burglar alarm. Officer arrived and learned it was a construction crew.
———
A woman reported her vehicle was keyed while parked on East Long Avenue.
———
Police were called to an activated burglar alarm on East Logan Avenue. Officer Arrived and found the structure secure. No key holder responded.
———
Police were called to the 500 block of Maple Avenue for a report of a male claiming to have been assaulted. Officers arrived and learned the male was under the influence of alcohol and had fallen down while walking home.
———
Police received a report of a male jumping out in to traffic near Park Avenue and Brady Street. No male was located.
———
911 dispatched received several 911 calls. Officers were able to determine the caller was a child playing with the phone.
———
Police were asked to check the welfare of a man on East Long Avenue. The man was found to be safe and sound.
———
Police were called to East Long Avenue for a neighbor dispute. No arrests were made.
———
Police were called to the Pifer Street area for a report of a suspicious male. The male was not located.
———
Police were called to Juniata Street for a fireworks complaint. The fireworks were located.
———
Police were called to East Long Avenue for a loud party. Officers arrived and asked the music be turned off and the noise lowered. Officers were called back when the caller confronted the party goers. The party moved inside and no arrests were made.
———
Police assisted the ambulance service on East Long Avenue.
———
Police were called to an activated burglar alarm on East Logan Avenue. Officer Arrived and found the structure secure. No key holder responded.
———
Police assisted the ambulance service on South Main Street.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.