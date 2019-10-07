State Police at Clearfield
On Oct. 6 at 4:23 p.m., it was reported to PSP that a 41-year-old Frenchville woman had parked/stopped their vehicle in the 28-year-old female victim’s driveway on Shirley Road in Frenchville, Girard Township and began recording the victim. This property was posted with a No Trespassing sign which was visible from the road and driveway. Charges of defiant trespass will be filed through District Court 46-3-03.
———
On Oct. 6 at 4:42 p.m. on Bald Hill Road in Girard Township, it was reported to PSP that a known 41-year-old Frenchville woman had walked onto the 64-year-old female victim’s property and began recording her. The victim told the known person prior that she was not welcome on her property. Charges of defiant trespass to be filed through District Court 46-4-03.
Curwensville Boro
Police responded to a South Street residence in relation to an eviction occurring in which two dogs and several cats were found to still be in the residence. The owners of the dogs came to the scene and removed the animals. Animal control enforcement was notified as well of the incident.
———
Police received a report of a Curwensville female who had allegedly stolen a dog from New York. Upon investigation, it was learned that the female was living in Lawrence Township and the investigation was then transferred to their department.
———
Police assisted state constables with an eviction on Pine Street. After clearing from the incident, it was learned that the female had become disorderly with neighbors and the female will be cited for the incident.
———
Police were asked to assist with a medical patient on Windy Hill Road; however, EMS advised on scene that the individual was not being violent and there was no need for police.
———
Police responded to a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Susquehanna Avenue and Schofield Street. No injuries were reported.
———
Police received a welfare check on a female residing at a Curwensville house. Upon speaking with the tenants of the residence, police learned that the female had returned to her apartment and was not having any other issues.
———
Police received a report for a theft; however, upon contact being made with the police, it was learned that a known female had returned the property to the owner.
———
Police received a report of harassment and stalking in which the caller was requesting information only and advice.
———
Police received a report of fraud from a Park Avenue Tower resident. It was learned that a female had used an online search engine which charged her account; however, the money was refunded to the resident and she wished to report the issue to police.
———
Police remind residents traveling along Cooper Road behind the high school between the hours of 2:45 and 3:15 p.m. to be mindful of others parked waiting to pick up their children. If at all possible, police ask that person wishing to go to the industrial park at this time use the Irvin Park access to the area.
State Police at DuBois
On July 5 at 9:49 a.m. on I80 westbound in Union Township, Clearfield County, Junio Garcia, 26, of New York, N.Y. was stopped for a traffic violation and was arrested for DUI. Jose Reyes, 24, also of New York, N.Y. was also arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
———
On July 4 at 2:01 a.m. on Industrial Drive/Myrtle Street in Reynoldsville, Jefferson County, Joseph McCluskey, 50, of Reynoldsville was stopped for a traffic violation and it was determined that he was under the influence of alcohol and was arrested for DUI.
DuBois City
Oct. 5
At 3:15 a.m. police were dispatched to the 100-block of West Dubois Avenue business for an alarm going off. Police responded and found this was a false alarm.
———
At 10:53 p.m. a police officer made a traffic stop on a vehicle on S. State Street for a traffic violation. Police learned the 37-year-old DuBois male had an active warrant through the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department. The male also had controlled substance in his possession. The male was taken into custody for his warrant and released to the Sheriff’s Department where he was placed in Clearfield County Jail. Charges are pending against the male.
Oct. 6
At 3:31 a.m. police were dispatched to the 100-block of Spring Avenue for a disturbance between a female and a male. Police responded to this location and found out the male of the residence wanted the female to leave the residence. The female left the residence without incident.
———
At 5:39 p.m. police were dispatched to the 400-block of South State Street for a report of some kids playing football on the road. Police responded and had the kids stay off the road while playing football.
———
At 6:41 p.m. am officer was on patrol when he observed a male sleeping in a vehicle at the 300-block of West DuBois Avenue. Police made contact with the male and learned that he was highly intoxicated. The male was given a ride and released to a sober adult. The male was issued a citation for public drunkenness.
———
At 10:54 p.m. police were dispatched to the first block of East Long Avenue for a report of a disturbance between a female and a male. Police arrived on scene and the male agreed to leave the location without trouble.
Sandy Township
Oct. 4
The owner of a property on Old SR 255 reported that someone took a wood chipper, gas can and possibly a hitch for a truck, total value estimated at $200. Investigation continues.
———
A 43-year-old DuBois man reported that while his vehicle was parked at Herbology it was hit and damaged by another vehicle, that then left the scene. Investigation continues.
———
A Spott Road resident reported that while attempting to get her mail, another vehicle that was at the mailboxes hit hers. Minor damage reported and no injuries.
———
Employees of DuBois Mall reported finding drug paraphernalia in a restroom at the mall. Officers took custody of the items and disposed of them.
———
Treasure Lake Security reported a Treasure Lake man, highly intoxicated, attempting to walk to Duffers Tavern for a beer. Officers located the man and handled the situation without incident.
Oct. 5
A Knox man reported that when he requested his paycheck from a 69-year-old S. Brady Street man, the man threatened him with bodily harm. Officers handled the situation without incident.
———
A 16-year-old Reynoldsville girl was seen attempting to take merchandise valued at $93.01 from Walmart without paying for it. Charges pending.
———
A 53-year-old DuBois man reported that he had received concerning messages from his 46-year-old stepdaughter who was staying with a man at Cayman Landing. Officers were able to locate the residence and were assisted the woman in leaving the residence. The situation was handled without incident.
Sandy Township
Oct. 6
At approximately 3:14 a.m., officers responded to an alarm at the Verizon Wireless Store on Shaffer Road. Upon arrival officers found the front door glass smashed with a rock. Upon investigation it was determined that several display phones were taken from the store. Investigation continues. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please call Sandy Township Police Department at 765-1533.
———
A vehicle driven by an 18-year-old Curwensville man was traveling on S. Brady Street and was unable to stop in time to avoid hitting a vehicle driven by a 54-year-old Portage man that was stopped in traffic. The Portage man’s vehicle was then pushed into a vehicle was pushed into a vehicle driven by a 51-year-old Reynoldsville woman who was also stopped in traffic. The female was transported to Penn Highlands for treatment of injuries. Charges pending
———
A tractor trailer driver reported that while he was sleeping in his truck at Pilot, another truck hit his truck causing moderate damage.