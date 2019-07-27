Clearfield Borough
Police arrested a male along Nichols Street after he was found to be highly intoxicated. The male was found wearing no shirt, no shoes and was lying in a parking lot. He was transported to the jail.
———
Police arrested a male after he was found to be intoxicated and harassing customers. The male was transported to the jail and charges are pending.
———
Police handled a parking complaint along S. 2nd Street.
———
Police responded to E. 6th Street for a report of harassment that was taking place. Police were able to handle the situation on scene.
———
Police responded to W. Locust St for a disturbance between a male and female. Police arrived and found that the altercation was between parents and a child. No action needed taken by police.
———
Police were called to Bigler Avenue for an elderly male walking along the guardrail using it to maintain his balance. As police pulled on scene the male fell, striking his head on the roadway. EMS was summoned to the scene and transported the male for treatment.
———
Police received a report of harassment that occurred at Lower Witmer Park.
———
Police were notified of a burning complaint in the area of West Fifth Avenue.
———
While on patrol, police viewed a female walking on Daisy Street known to hold active warrants. The female was able to satisfy the warrants and was released.
———
Officers assisted Lawrence Township Police who were on a traffic stop. The individual that was stopped had an active warrant through Clearfield Borough Police Department. The male was able to satisfy the warrant.
———
While on patrol in the area of Park Avenue, police heard tires screeching and a vehicle stopped on the on ramp to state Route 879. According to the driver, another vehicle hit hers and then fled the scene. The vehicle that fled was stopped shortly afterwards on SR-879. Lawrence Township was notified and took over the incident as it occurred in their jurisdiction.
———
Police were dispatched to a residence on East Cherry Street for a reported burglary. The complainant said that her front door was always locked, but when she arrived home it was not. Police searched and cleared the home. There were no signs of forced entry nor did it appear anyone other than the owners had been inside.
———
Police were dispatched to the area of East Cherry street for a noise complaint. As officers approached on foot, they viewed several juveniles running on foot. Police then saw a vehicle parked near the area with a single occupant inside, an 18-year-old female. She consented for officers to search her vehicle and an odor of marijuana was detected. Marijuana was found along with other paraphernalia inside of the car.
———
Police were dispatched to Sheetz on Nichols Street for a disturbance. Two young males were to be causing a verbal disturbance inside of the store and harassing two other females. The two males fled on foot prior to police arrival, but were located on West Front Street a short time later. One male was manifestly under the influence of alcohol and was being uncooperative with police. The male was ultimately transported to CCJ and the other was released to a sober adult. Lawrence Township assisted with this incident.
———
Police were dispatched to Sheetz on Nichols Street for a highly intoxicated male Police arrived and spoke with the male and determined that the male was a danger to himself and others and was ultimately transported to CCJ.
Lawrence Township
Police responded to the Walmart Supercenter for a retail theft involving Kasandra E. Fisher of Brisbin and Thomas James Downs, 36, of Glen Hope Thursday at 3 p.m. Fisher was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and is on probation. She was transported to the Clearfield County Jail. Charges are pending against both.
———
Thursday at 2 p.m., police served an arrest warrant on Haley Couturiaux at her Carrs Hill residence and was found in possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia. Police also came in contact with Andrew Seaburn, 33, of Clearfield, and he was found in possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges are pending against both.
State Police at Rockview
A 43-year-old female and a 14-year-old female, both of Port Matilda, got into an argument that turned physical and the juvenile was subjected to unwanted physical contact. Charges are pending.
———
Police responded to 131 Mills St., Rush Township for complaints of a verbal altercation between two males. Barry Martell, 30, of Wallaceton, was cited for harassment.
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
Thursday at 4:44 p.m. Donald Coleman, 57, of DuBois, was driving west on Airport Road in Washington Township, Jefferson County on a Harley-Davidson Fatboy when he struck a deer that had run onto the road.
The motorcycle went down on its left side and slid for 366 feet before coming to a rest in the eastbound lane, and Coleman came to a rest in the westbound lane. He suffered a severe leg injury and suspected internal injuries and was flown by medical helicopter to UMPC Altoona.
He was wearing a helmet and proper motorcycle safety equipment. The motorcycle sustained suspected minor damage and was towed from the scene.
Assisting were the Falls Creek Volunteer Fire Department, DuSan Ambulance, and Allegheny General Hospital Lifelight/Medic 940.
———
A 14-year-old Renovo male assaulted a 69-year-old staff member along Meadows Drive in Potter Township, Centre County on July 21.