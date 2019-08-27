Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Aug. 18 at 11:37 p.m., John Green of Windburne was found to be intoxicated in public on the 200-block of Tony Hill Road and resisted arrest. Charges were filed through District Court 46-3-03.
Clearfield Borough
An arrest warrant was obtained for a Dubois male for violating a protection from abuse order. The male was apprehended by the Dubois City Police and turned over to Clearfield Police. The male was then transported to the jail.
Police were called to N. 4th Street to check the welfare of a female. Police made contact with the female who was in need of medical assistance. EMS was summoned to the scene and transported the female for treatment.
A male was arrested on several warrants after he was located inside an apartment building. He was taken to Clearfield County Jail.
Police stopped a motorcycle along Weaver Street and found the driver to have an active arrest warrant through the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office. The male was transported to the jail on the warrant.
Police were requested to assist Lawrence Township Police with a domestic incident along S. 2nd Street.
Police assisted EMS along E. 11th Street with a male who had cut his leg. The male was transported by EMS for treatment.
Police responded to a noise complaint along S. 4th Street.
Lawrence Township
On Aug. 27 at 3:54 a.m., police responded to a domestic assault on South 2nd Street. Brandie Siverling, 39, of Clearfiled, reported that her boyfriend, Donald Lansberry, had assaulted her. Lansberry was arrested for domestic violence charges. The female was found to be wanted through the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office. Both were housed at the Clearfield County Jail. Charges of simple assault, disorderly conduct, and harassment are pending on Lansberry.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Aug. 26 at 12:39 p.m., a residential burglary on Arch Street Extension was reported to police. The investigation is ongoing.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
On Aug. 23, police were called to a false alarm at JC Penney.
On Aug. 24, an employee of the Country Place Trailer Court reported what looked like an abandoned vehicle parked at the end of Time to Bid Road. Officers discovered who the owner was and that the vehicle was not stolen.
On Aug. 24, an 84-year-old Guy Avenue resident reported receiving a call stating her grandson was in trouble and needed money. She recognized the call as a scam and did not give the caller any information.
On Aug. 24, a woman reported that her live in boyfriend assaulted her by hitting her in the head with an A&W mug. Charges have been filed.
On Aug. 25, a 70-year-old Clearfield woman reported a large buck ran out in front of her and she was unable to stop in time to avoid hiting it. Moderate damage and no injuries were reported.
On Aug. 25, a 31-year-old man reported that after he was walking his dog he returned to his apartment, when a man came knocking on the door threatening him because the man thought his dog attacked a cat.
———
On Aug. 25, a 63-year-old Lewistown man lost control of his motorcycle while traveling on Rockton Road, causing it to travel off the road. The man was transported by helicopter to a trauma center.
On Aug. 25, a 72-year-old DuBois woman reported that her Pomeranian ran off while they were on the Rails to Trails.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
On Aug. 26, police investigated a retail theft that occurred at the Wal-Mart Supercenter in Saint Marys. The suspects entered Wal-Mart, put an air mattress worth $138 into the shopping cart, and walked out of the store without paying for the mattress. Police arrested a 29-year-old male and a 23-year-old female, both of Force. Charges are pending.
On Aug. 26, police investigated a retail theft at the Wal-Mart Supercenter in Saint Marys. The suspect, a 42-year-old female from Saint Marys, failed to pay for a number of items totaling $26.97 in the self-checkout line prior to existing the store. Charges are pending.
On Aug. 27 at 12:30 a.m., the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal and Tionesta Fire Department investigated a structure fire on the 100-block of Evans Drive. The fire originated in an area on the inside of the structure. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Estimated damage totaling $20,000. Owner did not have insurance.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.