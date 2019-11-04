State Police at Clearfield
A blue Mongoose pedal bike was found at 1051 Clearfield Street in Wallaceton on Oct. 11. Anyone with information on the owner is asked to contact the state police. The bike is valued at $150.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Boro
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Oct. 18, a Philipsburg resident reported someone used his identity to make $2,807 in charges on his PayPal account. The Federal Trade Commission is investigating the incident.
———
Tools and equipment were stolen along Oakwood and Ridgewood Drive in Rush Township, Centre County sometime between Thursday or Friday. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police.
———
State police investigated a series of retail thefts at Sheetz in Boggs Township, Centre County. Charges were filed against a 39-year-old Bellefonte woman.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
Thursday at 11:32 a.m. a 2016 International Harvester tractor trailer was driving west on Interstate 80 in Sandy Township when it merged into the left lane due to construction and collided with a 2007 Freightliner. No injuries were reported.
DuBois City
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsy
A Commodore man reported someone stole his GTZ35 green John Deere tractor from his garage at 363 McCulley Road in Burnside Township about a week ago. The seated lawn mower has a 42-inch deck and has a plastic hood with a chunk missing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police.
State Police at Ridgway
A hunter was reported missing on Friday in the area of Bear Creek Road in Spring Creek Township, Elk County. The hunter was last seen at 2 p.m. and was supposed to return at about 4:30 p.m. but he was late. His friend looked for the missing hunter to no avail. Elkland Search and Rescue was deployed and the hunter was found at 2 a.m. on Saturday. He was uninjured and in good health.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.