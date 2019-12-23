State Police at Clearfield
Friday, state police responded to a domestic incident on Muller Street, Curwensville for a domestic incident. A 52-year-old female was observed with injuries and a 59-year-old Curwensville man was arrested for simple assault and harassment.
———
On Nov. 16, state police initiated a traffic stop on the Drane Highway in Decatur Township the odor of marijuana was detected on the 18-year-old female driver who admitted to smoking marijuana recently. She was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield and lab test showed she was under the influence and was charged with DUI.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Boro
No report.
State Police at Rockview
An unknown male removed an Amazon package from the porch of a residence on E. Maple Street, Philipsburg, Centre County. The suspect is a male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and boots. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police.
———
Dana Elroy Smith, 56, of State College was arrested in a murder for hire scheme.
In September, an investigation by the Philadelphia Police Department, the state police and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms reveals there was a murder for hire plot involving current and former inmates in the state Department of Corrections. Smith made large money transfers from Smith to a known intermediary who was incarcerated in the state prison system.
The state police executed an undercover operation where Smith was arrested during a money drop between Smith and the purported “hit man” who was to murder a former prosecutor.
Smith was charged in Luzerne County solicitation criminal homicide, criminal conspiracy and arrest prior to requisition.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
Wednesday at 5:28 p.m., Melinda Bundy, 26, of Falls Creek was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Sonic west on Main Street in Falls Creek, Jefferson County when she accidentally pressed the gas pedal instead of the brake causing the vehicle to accelerate and hit a 2007 Dodge Durango operated by Marianne Dixon, 55, of Falls Creek. Bundy suffered a minor injury to her head in the crash but she refused medical transport. She was not wearing a seat belt. Dixon was not injured. She was wearing a seat belt. Bundy was cited for careless driving. The Chevrolet was removed by Jewell’s Towing.
———
A residence on Copenhaver Road, Washington Township, Jefferson County was burglarized. A 60-inch Samsung LED television worth $1,000 and a Samsung Sound Bar worth $150 and a wite water dispenser worth $1,500 were removed from the residence. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police.
DuBois City
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsy
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
The state police fire marshal and the St. Marys Fire Department investigated a fire that damaged a two-story home at 325 High St. in St. Marys, Elk County. The fire was determined to be accidental; no injuries were reported, damage is estimated at $100,000.