State Police at Clearfield
Thursday at 2:39 p.m. Ahmed Hachemi-Bouzid, 55, of Philadelphia was driving a 2018 Freightliner tractor trailer on Interstate 80 in Lawrence Township near mile marker 116 when he lost control of the vehicle and it struck an embankment and jack-knifed. The vehicle was towing two trailers, both of which fell over onto their side.
The operator was wearing a seat belt. Passenger Kreshnik Kondi, 36, of Philadelphia was lying down on the bed in the rear of the cab. Both were transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for treatment of injuries of unknown severity.
The operator was cited for driving at a safe speed. Also assisting on the scene were emergency responders from Lawrence Township Vol. Fire Co. and Clearfield EMS.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Boro
Police received a report of a fraud involving a resident and a local contractor but police determined it was civil in nature.
———
Police responded to a Schofield Street residence for a report that a male who was supposed to be watching over some children was unconscious. Police learned the male was under the influence and he was arrested for endangering the welfare of children. Assisting were the state police and Children, Youth and Family Services.
———
A burning complaint was reported at an Allegheny Street residence.
———
Police received a reckless driving complaint on Naulton Road. A Ford pickup reportedly tailgated and then passed a vehicle on the roadway.
———
Police were informed that a male who had a warrant from the police department had been placed in the Clearfield County Jail. The male was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris.
———
Police took a male into custody after learning he had an active warrant through the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department. The male was later released after it was learned that there was no valid hard copy of the warrant.
———
Police responded to the area of Schofield Street and Cooper Road for a report that two dogs were running loose. Police located their owner who responded and took custody of them.
———
Police were called for a disorderly male. Upon arrival police found the male was being held down by two people because he was attempting to fight others on scene. The male was taken into custody for public drunkenness.
State Police at Rockview
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
State Police at Punxsy
Police received a report of a violation of a Protection From Abuse order on Aug. 17. George Fusco, 51, of Brookville was arrested and placed in the Jefferson County Jail.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.