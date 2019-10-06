State Police at Clearfield
Saturday at 11:15 a.m. Edward Goodrum, 70, of Saco Maine was driving a 2013 Dodge Caravan east on Interstate 80 when he fell asleep at the wheel. The vehicle went off the road, struck a culvert and then a tree.
The driver and passenger were wearing seat belts and were not injured. Goodrum was cited for driving on roadways laned for traffic. McCandless Towing removed the vehicle.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
Police were called to Clark Street for a male falling asleep while leaning against a pole, stumbling and talking to himself yesterday at 9:22 a.m. Police located the male near a residence along Wrigley Street and he was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance. He was charged with public drunkenness and related charges.
———
An Audi car key fob was found on River Road Saturday. Anyone with information on the owner should contact the police.
Curwensville Boro
No report.
State Police at Rockview
Someone scattered cat litter on the property of a 35-year-old female along N. 11th Street in Philipsburg, Centre County on Oct. 2.
———
A 59-year-old Philipsburg woman took $65 worth of merchandise from Weis Market in Philipsburg and attempted to leave. Charges are pending.
———
On Oct. 2 at 4:15 p.m. state police were dispatched to Shady Dell Road in Worth Township, Centre County when a third party expressed concern that a female was being abused in her home by her husband.
The victim answered the door and told troopers she was in fear of her life. Troopers covertly escorted her from the home and she was granted an emergency Protection From Abuse order. Two counts of simple assault and one count of terroristic threats.
———
A 15-year-old female and a 13-year-old female who are residents of the Meadows became engaged in an altercation Saturday on Meadows Drive in Potter Township, Centre County. They were both cited for harassment.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsy
Friday or Saturday a 2005 silver 2005 Nissan Altima EHS3019 was stolen from 171 Central St., Canoe Township, Indiana County. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.