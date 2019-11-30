State Police at Clearfield
Someone stole a hitch mounted cargo rack from a 2012 Subaru Outback parked at the Quehanna Inn, Karthaus. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police.
State Police at Rockview
A 41-year-old Port Matilda man reported someone applied for a loan using his personal information. The investigation continues.
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
Wednesday at 12:48 p.m. Leigh Shoemaker, 21, of Duncansville, was driving a 2007 Toyota Corolla north on Coal Hill Road/US-219 near Schuckers Orchard Road in Brady Township when she lost control of the vehicle while rounding a right curve. The vehicle left the road, struck an embankment and overturned before coming to a rest in the left lane. She was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. Shoemaker was cited for traveling at an unsafe speed.