Bigler Township Regional Police
Police received a complaint concerning theft from a residence located on Main Street inside the Borough of Ramey.
———
Police received a reckless driving complaint concerning a known suspect driving recklessly in the area of Blackburne Road. Officers did make contact with said suspect and warned him of his conduct.
———
Police are currently investigating an alleged theft of a package from a residence located in Smoke Run. Officers were informed a known suspect removed the package from a front porch of the residence and then later returned it after being opened. Charges are pending at this time.
———
Police received a complaint concerning a known suspect burning trash and rubbish at his residence in Smoke Run. Officer responded to the residence and made contact with the suspect. Citations for ordinance violations were issued.
———
While conducting a routine traffic stop, police discovered that the front seat passenger had oustanding warrants. Further investigation revealed the suspect had drugs and drug paraphernalia on her person and inside the vehicle. The female was taken into custody and transported to Clearfield County Jail. Charges for various traffic violations and possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia are pending at this time.
———
Police are currently investigating a complaint of theft by deception and fraud. Officers were informed a victim had purchased items online from a person residing in the borough of Ramey but never received the items after the payment was received. Investigation continues.
———
During a routine traffic stop, police observed an opened container of an alcoholic beverage inside the vehicle. Further investigation revealed that the front seat passenger had drugs and drug paraphernalia on her person. Charges are pending.
———
Police received a complaint concerning a dog at large running onto other properties in the area of McCartney Road. Officers did make contact with the dog’s owner and a warning was issued.
———
Police have received numerous complaints concerning nuisance properties throughout the township. Residents are reminded that police are enforcing ordinances for nuisance properties including overgrown grass and vegetation, junked vehicles, and the accumulation of trash or rubbish.
———
Police received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle in the area of McCully and Beulah Road inside the Borough of Ramey. Further investigation revealed that said vehicle was disable. Officers did make contact with the registered owner who had the vehicle removed.
Curwensville Borough
Police received a parking complaint in the area of Hill Street and Elm Street. The individual advised that they would move their vehicle.
———
Police were stopped in reference to a deer which had been struck on Ridge Avenue. The deer was located and then got up and ran from the scene. Police cleared without further incident.
———
Police received a report of mail which was received by a Curwensville resident. The information was from the National Fallen Police Officer organization which was requesting a donation.
———
Police took a male into custody after a traffic stop in which it was learned that the male had outstanding warrants through the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office.
State Police at DuBois
On Aug. 23-24, an unknown suspect removed a FN USA 9 mm black and gray pistol from a 2001 Honda Civic on State Park Road. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP DuBois at 371-4652.
———
On Aug. 18 around 4 p.m. an unknown suspect removed a wrecked 2016 KYMCO KPIPE minibike from a residence at Reynoldsville/Falls Creek Road. The minibike was black in color wtih white accents and had damage to the rear suspension and rear wheel.