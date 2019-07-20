State Police at Clearfield
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to N. 3rd Street for an intoxicated male. The male was found to be under the influence and was arrested.
Police responded to Bigler Avenue to check the welfare of an elderly male. Individuals believed that the male may have been having problems due to the heat.
Police responded to Sheetz for a female who was having mental health issues. The female was transported to Penn Highlands for treatment.
Police responded to the driving park for a burning complaint. Police arrived and found that there was no one burning.
Police located a female on E. Market Street who had warrants. The warrants were served. While serving the warrants, police also located drugs and paraphernalia.
Lawrence Township
On July 12, at 8:30 p.m. police responded to a report of an intoxicated male in front of the Wine and Spirits store at the Clearfield Mall. Upon arrival, police discovered Shawn McGonigal, 39, of Clearfield drove to the mall and was under the influence of a controlled substance. He was also found to be in possession of multiple controlled substances. McGonigal was taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a blood draw and was then transported to the Clearfield County Jail on a 48-hour detainer.
Thursday at 6:18 p.m. police responded to Walmart for a retail theft. Ed Nishida allegedly stole $37.04 worth of items. He will be cited for retail theft.
State Police at Rockview
Thursday at 5:22 p.m. state police responded to a residence on Main Street, Orviston in Curtain Township, Centre County for a domestic incident. Scott Kreidler, 54, of Altoona allegedly assaulted a 76-year-old female and choked and slapped another male. He then threatened to kill everyone and drove a vehicle on the roadway while intoxicated. He was arrested and housed in the Centre County Jail.
Thursday at 8:13 a.m. Justina Fuge, 54, of Howard was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Impala on Nittany Valley Road in Walker Township, Centre County when her vehicle rear-ended a 2014 Nissan Rogue operated by Barbara Butler, 46, of Milesburg who had slowed down to make a right turn on Madison Avenue.
Butler was transported by ambulance to Mount Nittany Medical Center for treatment of minor injurues. Fuge was not injured. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
Someone stole a debit card and used it to make $6,000 in fraudulent charges. The victims were a 65-year-old female and a 39-year-old male from Clarence.
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
DuBois City
Sandy Township
State Police at Punxsy
Thursday at 3:37 p.m. Gregory Notto, 58, of Brookville, was driving a Ford Fusion on Knoxdale Road in Knox Township when he made a left turn on Main Street and collided with a 20111 Ford F-150 operated by Richard Steel, 62, of Brookville. Both drivers were wearing seat belts and no one was injured. Both vehicles were driven from the scene. Notto was cited for stop signs and yield signs.
On July 7 at 8 p.m. a 16-year-old male was driving a 1997 Jeep Cherokee north on Knoxdale Road when the vehicle spun, crossed the center line went 54 feet off the road and hit a tree. It then traveled 30 feet before rolling over before coming to a rest on its roof.
He was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.
The teen was cited for driving on roadways laned for traffic.On July 7, Kayla Trude-Hettinger, 21, of Reynoldsville, was driving a 2015 Ram 1500 on US-28 in Rose Township, Jefferson County when she lost control of the vehicle. It crossed the center line, traveled 139 feet and struck and embankment with its front end, spun counter-clockwise for approximately 20 feet before striking a rocky embankment with its left side. The driver and passenger Alexis Trude-Hettinger, 22, of Reynoldsville were wearing seat belts and were not injured.
State Police at Ridgway
Thursday at 8 p.m. state police conducted a traffic stop on Main Street/Lovers Lane in Fox Township, Elk County and discovered Tamara Thompson, 39, of Ridgway was in possession of methamphetamine packaged for distribution and the driver William Thompson, 45, of Ridgway was suspected of DUI-controlled substances. They were taking into custody and Tamara Thompson was lodged in the Elk County Jail on $10,000 monetary bail and DUI charges are pending against William Thompson pending blood tests.
Yesterday at 9:55 a.m. Alice Smiley, 74, of Johnsonburg, was driving a 2012 Subaru Forester on US-219 in Jones Township, Elk County at the intersection of US-219 and state Route 321 when she attempted to turn left onto US-219 and went into a path and collided with a 2015 Mercedes-Benz 3500 van operated by Robert Shields, 51, of Falls Creek. Smiley suffered a suspected minor injury but refused treatment. Both drivers’were wearing seat belts.