State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
Police received a report of harassment on E. 8th St involving a juvenile. The investigation is ongoing.
Police conducted a welfare check for a female on S. 5th Street.
Police responded to a vehicle accident on N. 2nd Street involving a vehicle traveling the wrong way and striking a parked car.
Police were requested to assist EMS on W Locust Street. Upon arrival, the patient had refused to go to the hospital.
Police responded to the hospital for a report of found controlled substances. Police arrived and seized the illegal substance.
Police responded to a report of multiple teenagers ringing doorbells in East End. Police arrived in the area but were unable to locate the teens.
Police received a report of harassment at a local business on N. 2nd Street. The investigation is ongoing.
Police were requested to conduct a welfare check for a female on S. 2nd Street. While police were knocking on the residence, the female returned home and was found to be safe.
Lawrence Township
Saturday, Joey Lupton, 43, of Clearfield attempted to return three pairs of pants at the Walmart Supercenter that she did not purchase for a gift card. It was also discovered that she was on probation and was placed in the Clearfield County Jail for a probation violation. Charges of retail theft are also pending.
Curwensville Boro
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
Wednesday at 9:12 p.m. state police attempted to stop a 19-year-old DuBois male who was speeding on US-219 near Draucker’s Bottom Road in Brady Township, but the male fled at excessive speeds for about 2.9 miles before he stopped due to vehicle failure.
The male was charged with DUI, fleeing and eluding police and related traffic offenses.
DuBois City
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsy
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.