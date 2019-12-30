Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
A lost dog was reported in Decatur Township. Friday at 8 a.m. A red bern coon hound ran away from a residence at 3063 Old Erie Pike. The dog is almost two years old, weighs 45 pounds and is red in color. The dog is wearing a faded pink collar with its owner's name, Kath Oboyle, of West Decatur. The dog ran towards the West Decatur Sportsman Club and the dog's name is Harlow. The dog is also microchipped. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Boro
No report.
State Police at Rockview
The father of a three-year-old Clarence boy reported his son had a red mark on his face from being struck by a 31-year-old Bellefonte man while he was under his supervision on Dec. 17. The male was charged with harassment.
Troopers responded to 282 Main Street, Pleasant Gap/Spring Township, Centre County on Christmas Day for a report of a male with a gunshot wound. Upon arrival EMS personnel were treating a 21-year-old male for a gunshot wound to his left thigh. The male was transported to UPMC Altoona for treatment. It was determined the injury was accidental.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsy
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
Ian Benson, 48, and Amy Benson, 42, of Johnsonburg moved from a residence at 1022 Water Street Ext. and left a dog behind for approximately three months without adequate food, water or shelter. Friday, state police determined the dog was sleeping on piles of garbage and was found to be extremely thin. The Bensons were charged with animal cruelty.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.