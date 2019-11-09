Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
At approximately 1:52 a.m. in the 1900 block of Henderson Street in Woodward Township, troopers discovered someone had spray painted an obscene picture in the middle of the road. Damage is estimated at $100. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police.
———
Troopers responded to Laura Street, in Chester Hill on Nov. 2 for a Protection From Abuse order violation. Upon arrival troopers discovered the male Alex Wojtowich, 26, of Philipsburg, had left. Troopers interviewed the victim and determined that crimes had occurred and searched the area to no avail. Shortly afterwards the victim called and said Wojtowich had returned to the residence. Police arrived on scene and arrested Wojtowich and placed him in CCJ for outstanding warrants. Charges of harassment are also pending.
Clearfield Borough
Police were on patrol when they viewed a male raking leaves at a Daisy Street residence. It was known by the officers that the male held an active warrant through the Clearfield Sheriff’s Department. The male was taken into custody and transported to CCJ on the warrant.
———
Police were requested to assist the sheriff’s office with a warrant at a SW 4th Avenue residence. While conducting the warrant service, sheriff deputies found drug paraphernalia, which was handed over to township police.
———
The Sons Of Italy reported to police that someone had spray painted the “anarchy” symbol on one of its doors during the evening hours with blue spray paint. Anyone with information is to contact the Clearfield Borough Police Department.
———
Police responded to a local business on South 3rd Street for a male to be heavily under the influence of alcohol. The male was transported to Penn Highlands by EMS due to his level of intoxication. A citation for public drunkenness is pending.
Lawrence Township
While on patrol on the Clearfield Shawville Highway Thursday, police spotted a male along the fog line walking in and out of traffic while carrying a large package holding a Bissell vacuum cleaner. Police identified the male as Jason Schmoke of Clearfield, who had an outstanding warrant for unpaid fines. It was also discovered he had consumed alcohol while on probation. Schmoke and his vacuum were transported to the Clearfield County Jail. He was also charged with public drunkenness.
Curwensville Boro
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Oct. 22 at 2:15 p.m., police responded to a no-force burglary on North Ninth Street. The investigation is ongoing. If you or anyone you know sees or hears anything suspicious, please notify PSP at (814) 355-7545.
———
On Oct. 30 at 10:21 p.m., a crash occurred as a vehicle was traveling north on Eagle Valley Road when it hydroplaned causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle. The vehicle traveled left of the roadway, hit a ditch, and overturned. The driver was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured.
———
On Oct. 31 at 8:32 a.m., a crash occurred on I-80 east, mile marker 160, in which a tractor-trailer overturned when the driver attempted to stop on the shoulder of the road and the trailer braking system activated, braking aggressively. The driver was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center for a possible injury.
———
On Nov. 3 at 6:34 p.m., Jordan Suhoney, 18, of Wallaceton, punched a 36-year-old Philipsburg man in the face.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsy
State police conducted a traffic stop on a 27-year-old Punxsutawney male on Gaskill Avenue, Punxsutawney on Wednesday at 1:17 a.m. and determined he was DUI. Charges are pending.
———
During a state Department of Transportation inspection along Interstate 80 in Washington Township, Jefferson County and discovered the 29-year-old Arlington Texas male driver was DUI. Charges are pending.
State Police at Ridgway
On Nov. 4 at 5:23 p.m., police responded to Oknefski Road for an active domestic. Upon arrival on scene, it was found a 29-year-old Ridgway woman had caused visible injuries to a 41-year-old Ridgway man and a 25-year-old Kersey woman. The suspect was taken into custody and arraigned on charges in front of Magisterial District Judge James L. Martin. Bail was set at $5,000 unsecured.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.